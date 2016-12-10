Klabo gave that group reason to cheer, tying a career high with 18 points and also adding a game-high 10 rebounds. Her performance helped lift UND to a 76-55 victory against North Dakota State in NCAA Division I nonconference women's basketball before 1,319 fans.

"It's fun for me because I have so many friends and family that can come," Klabo said.

The Bison (1-9) have lost nine consecutive games. UND (3-5) has won two of its past three games. The Fighting Hawks have won five consecutive games against the Bison during the Division I era.

Klabo went 5-for-5 from the floor, including one 3-pointer, and sank 7 of 9 shots from the foul line in 22 minutes. The 6-foot-2 forward scored 11 points in the second half to help the Fighting Hawks pull away from NDSU.

"Lexi has been doing that for us all season," UND head coach Travis Brewster said. "Lexi is a versatile player."

UND took control late by finishing the third quarter on an 11-1 run. Klabo drained a 15-foot jumper during that stretch. Fighting Hawks senior guard Makailah Dyer capped the rally with two free throws that gave her team a 53-35 lead with 25 seconds to play in the third.

"We folded a little bit," said NDSU senior Brianna Jones, who scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds. "We let another game slip away."

UND added a 13-2 lead early in the fourth quarter. Klabo capped that with a 3-point play that gave the Fighting Hawks a 66-39 lead with 5:30 remaining. UND led by as many as 29 points in the second half.

"I thought the energy was pretty poor coming out of halftime," Bison head coach Maren Walseth said. "They were very aggressive and we didn't handle that to the best of our abilities at all."

The Bison finished with 21 turnovers and shot 32 percent (18 of 56) from the field. UND shot 47 percent from the field in the second half after shooting 28 percent (9 of 32) from the floor in the first half.

"I'm pretty proud of this team," Brewster said. "There is no quit in them."

UND scored nine consecutive points in the second quarter. That run gave the Fighting Hawks the lead for good and helped them build a seven-point halftime lead. Samantha Roscoe scored the final six points in that rally. The 6-foot-3 senior capped the surge with two free throws that gave the Fighting Hawks a 24-18 lead with 2 minutes, 47 seconds to play in the second.

UND took a 29-22 lead into halftime after Klabo scored off a rebound with 22 seconds to play in the second quarter.

"When we play UND-NDSU it is a very fun game," Klabo said. "It's very cool to be a part of it now."

UND 10 29 53 76

NDSU 10 22 35 55

UND (3-5): Roscoe 2-5 4-4 9, Freije 3-11 2-2 8, Szabla 4-15 3-4 11, Dyer 7-11 2-3 20, Strand 3-7 0-0 8, Franklin 0-2 2-2 2, Morton 0-2 0-0 0, Sawatzke 0-0 0-0 0, Asuncion 0-1 0-0 0, Ripplinger 0-0 0-0 0, Boike 0-0 0-0 0, Burroughs 0-5 0-0 0, Klabo 5-5 7-9 18. Totals 24-64 20-24 76.

NDSU (1-9): Nudell 1-3 2-2 4, Spier 2-7 0-0 4, Jones 7-15 1-3 15, Thunstedt 4-13 3-4 15, Jacobson 0-2 2-2 2, Goodhope 0-0 0-0 0, Childers 2-9 1-2 6, Spencer 1-2 1-3 3, Jacobson 1-5 4-4 6. Totals 18-56 14-20 55.

3-point goals: UND 8-25 (Roscoe 1-3, Freije 0-4, Szabla 0-3, Dyer 4-6, Strand 2-4, Morton 0-1, Asuncion 0-1, Burroughs 0-2, Klabo 1-1), NDSU 5-12 (Thunstedt 4-8, Jacobson 0-1, Childers 1-3). Total fouls: UND 25, NDSU 19. Rebounds: UND 47 (Klabo 10), NDSU 36 (Jones 7). Steals: UND 15 (Szabla 5), NDSU 7 (three players with 2). Assists: UND 12 (Szabla 3), NDSU 12 (Jacobson 6). Turnovers: UND 17, NDSU 21. A-1,319.