Top-ranked Duluth earns split with No. 2 Denver

Second-place Denver (12-3-3 overall, 6-1-3 NCHC) briefly jumped ahead of the Bulldogs (11-3-2, 8-2-0) on Friday via a 4-3 win in the first battle between the top teams in the league and NCAA Division I men's ice hockey.

But the Bulldogs were able to jump out front and stay in front Saturday thanks to goals by senior wing Kyle Osterberg and sophomore wing Billy Exell to snap the Pioneers' nation-leading 15-game unbeaten streak (12-0-3) — fourth best in program history — and seven-game unbeaten streak against UMD (6-0-1) going back to a 2014 first-round NCHC playoff sweep.

Since the NCHC's inaugural season in 2013-14, the Pioneers are 9-3-2 against the Bulldogs and 6-2-0 against UMD at Magness Arena.

Saturday's contest was the last time the Bulldogs and Pioneers will see each other during the regular season with Denver not scheduled to make a return trip to Duluth this season.

The Pioneers, who are a point back of UMD in the conference standings, have a favorable second-half schedule in terms of opponents. In addition to not seeing the Bulldogs again, Denver already played its only series against North Dakota. The Pioneers took four of of six points from the Fighting Hawks via a win and overtime loss in Grand Forks back in November.

The downside for Denver in the second half is it only plays five of its final 14 conference games at home.

The Bulldogs will play eight of their final 14 conference games at Amsoil Arena to close the regular season. Two of their six road games are in Grand Forks, however, as Miami is the only team UMD sees once this year and that's Feb. 23-24 in Duluth.

The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission for the second consecutive night against a Pioneers team that in 18 games had allowed just nine goals in the opening 20 minutes and has only trailed after one period on four occasions.

Osterberg began the scoring four minutes into the game with an assist from sophomore forward Neal Pionk of Hermantown. Osterberg fired a shot that trickled through the legs of the NCHC's top goaltender, Tanner Jaillet, who appeared to initially make the save.

It was a stop Jaillet made with ease the night before in his 32-save victory. The junior goaltender, who made 23 saves Saturday, entered the night with the NCHC's top goals-against average (1.99) and save percentage (.922).

A rebound given up by Jaillet midway through the second period as a Pioneers' power play expired resulted in a 2-0 lead for UMD.

Penalty-killers and fourth-liners Sammy Spurrell and Exell were sprung loose for an odd-man rush as senior defenseman Willie Raskob was released from the penalty box after a Pioneers stick broke on a last-ditch shot from the point.

Spurrell, a junior center who scored his first goal of the season Friday, put a shot low on Jaillet and Exell, of Thunder Bay, Ontario, was able to put away the rebound for his third goal of the season.

The Pioneers snatched one back three minutes later off a rebound when the wraparound attempt of sophomore wing Logan O'Connor bounced right to senior wing Evan Janssen, who had muscled his way to the top of the crease to score his fifth goal of the season.

The Bulldogs, who are now plus-10 in the third period this season, had a pair of opportunities to go ahead 3-1 in the third period well before Anderson's empty-net goal. Both chances came via the second line with sophomore center Adam Johnson of Hibbing unable to finish an odd-man break with Osterberg and junior wing Karson Kuhlman of Esko unable to finish on a break with Johnson.

With just under seven minutes to play, junior center Jared Thomas of Hermantown was denied on the doorstep of Jaillet. He was all alone on the play.

The empty-netter was Anderson's 17th point of the season, with 15 of those coming at even strength. He'll miss next weekend's home-and-home nonconference series with Bemidji State while attending a U.S. Junior National Team training camp. Grand Rapids native Avery Peterson will be eligible for his first game as a Bulldog though on Saturday in Bemidji.

Also at that training camp with Anderson will be Denver center Troy Terry, who after tallying a goal and two assists Friday was shut out Saturday.

Minnesota Duluth.. 1-1-1—3

Denver.................... 0-1-0—1

First period — 1. UMD, Kyle Osterberg 9 (Neal Pionk), 4:01. Penalties — Adam Johnson, UMD (tripping), 8:07; Johnson, UMD (charging), 11:54; Blake Hillman, DU (holding), 13:16; Dominic Toninato, UMD (roughing), 18:13; Adam Plant, DU (roughing), 18:13.

Second period — 2. UMD, Billy Exell 3 (Sammy Spurrell), 10:05; 3. DU, Evan Janssen 5 (Logan O'Connor), 13:11. Penalties — Willie Raskob, UMD (interference), 7:59; Adam Plant, DU (interference), 19:51; Alex Iafallo, UMD (holding), 19:51.

Third period — 4. UMD, Joey Anderson 6 (Osterberg, Pionk), 19:00 (en). Penalties — Kyle Osterberg, UMD (tripping), 3:38; Dylan Gambrell, DU (spearing major and game-misconduct), 20:00.

Shots on goal — UMD 8-10-8—26; DU 12-13-14—39. Goalies — Hunter Miska, UMD (39 shots-38 saves); Tanner Jaillet, DU (25-23). Power plays — UMD 0-of-1; DU 0-of-4. Referees — Nick Krebsbach, Joe Sullivan. Linesmen — Seth Mukai, Gary Pedigo. Att. — 6,186.