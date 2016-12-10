There was no Hayden Shaw. He missed his third game in a row with an injury.

And without those three mainstays on the power play, North Dakota fired blanks during a 3-1 loss to Western Michigan on Saturday night in Ralph Engelstad Arena.

The game was tied 1-1 late in the second period. And despite having a man advantage for 14 minutes of the last 21:25 of the game, UND wound up losing the series finale and splitting with the Broncos.

Western Michigan defenseman Taylor Fleming, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference's penalty minutes leader, took back-to-back major penalties and UND was unable to score on either of them.

UND also had a two-minute power play midway through the period, and finally, a two-minute advantage with 3:03 to go for a too many men on the ice penalty against the Broncos.

Despite registering 13 shots on goal in the six advantages, the Fighting Hawks couldn't convert any of them.

Moments after the Broncos killed the second major, Wade Allison fired home his second goal of the game—the game-winner—to break the 1-1 tie with 7:22 to go.

Western Michigan finished it off with an empty-net goal.

"Just not good enough," UND forward Joel Janatuinen said. "After last night's game, we knew what it was going to take today. We just weren't ready. We talked about it in the locker room.

"We've got to be better. We've got to take a look in the mirror and get better."

UND fell to 9-6-3 overall and 3-4-1 in NCHC play as it heads to Christmas break.

Its next game is Dec. 31 at Union — and like Saturday night, UND will probably be without Boeser and Jost, who will be with their World Junior teams.

The absence of the two first-round NHL draft picks was especially noticeable on the power play, where the units were juggled.

"It was a lack of execution," defenseman Tucker Poolman said. "We just weren't playing together as far as making little plays. It just wasn't good enough. Obviously we have to change that.

"The mentality here at North Dakota is next man up, no excuses and find a way to get it done. That's the way we've operated since I've been here. (Missing players) is not an excuse for us. We should have found a way to get a goal."

UND coach Brad Berry said his team's zone entries were problematic.

"We didn't get clean entries," he said. "That's why we were going up and down the ice. We didn't sustain a lot of time in the zone. And when you go up and down the ice, you expend a lot of energy. When we got in there, I thought we had a lot of pucks blocked, we didn't get the net front, we didn't execute like we should have."

Although Western Michigan had killed 12 consecutive power-play minutes, coach Andy Murray still wasn't feeling comfortable when the Broncos took a too many men penalty with 3:03 to go.

"I was scared stiff," he said.

UND registered four shots on goal, but rookie Ben Blacker (32 saves) was there for all of them.

"Ben Blacker stopped pucks," Murray said. "I thought our overall neutral zone structure was good. We weren't giving them real good possession entering our zone. That allowed us to get them to pressure points, where we could get them under pressure. Blacker made the saves we have to have."

UND's lone goal was scored by Shane Gersich in the first period.

Gersich beat Western Michigan defenseman Scott Moldenhauer wide, cut to the net and flipped a backhand five-hole on Blacker for his 13th goal of the season. Gersich sits second in the nation in goals, only behind Union's Mike Vecchione's 17.

Gersich's goal tied the game 1-1, but UND wasn't able to grab the lead, despite all of the power-play chances.

"I think with the two five-minute power plays, we just got too comfortable," Janatuinen said. "We got lazy. We didn't chase every loose puck. We thought, 'We've got five minutes here. We can take it easy, take a couple shots, get a bounce and one will go in.' That's not the fact, even on the power play. You've got to work hard. You've got to work 100 percent every second."