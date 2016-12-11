Vikings collect crucial win over Jaguars

A strong performance by their talented defense and perfect day from kicker Kai Forbath ensured that didn't matter.

Forbath connected on all four of his field-goal tries and quarterback Sam Bradford found tight end Kyle Rudolph for a game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Vikings outlasted the Jaguars 25-16 on Sunday at EverBank Field.

The Jaguars (2-11) came into the game last in the league in turnover differential (minus-18) but made possibly their biggest play of the season in the fourth quarter.

With the Vikings (7-6) leading 18-16 and looking at an opportunity to put the game away in the fourth quarter with a touchdown on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line, running back Matt Asiata was stuffed at the goal line and stripped by strong safety Jonathan Cyprien.

The Jaguars recovered the fumble in the end zone for a touchback for their second goal-line stand of the game. Just before halftime, the Jaguars also kept Asiata out of the end zone from 1 yard out to end what had been a strong drive for the Vikings' offense.

But the Vikings' defense made enough plays to send the Jaguars to their eighth straight loss, which ties a franchise record.

Minnesota forced a three-and-out on the ensuing drive after Asiata's turnover, and Bradford found Rudolph for a 3-yard touchdown with 2:13 remaining in the fourth quarter to win.

It was Asiata who gave the Vikings the lead early in the fourth quarter when he was able to plunge into the end zone for a 1-yard score. The touchdown was the first of the day for the Vikings, who had previously gotten four field goals from Forbath.

Forbath hit on tries of 43, 32, 40 and 46 yards.

Trailing 16-12, Bradford came out firing. He hit his first four pass attempts of the drive, including a dump off to Jerick McKinnon that went for 12 yards after the shifty running back made linebacker Telvin Smith miss in the open field.

Another short pass to McKinnon on third-and-3 from the Jaguars' 8-yard line went for five yards when Smith missed another tackle. That set up Asiata's score (the extra point attempt was missed by Forbath).

Minnesota entered Sunday with just two pass plays of more than 40 yards on the season but used a pair of them to go up 6-0 midway through the first quarter.

Bradford moved around in the pocket and withstood a big hit from defensive tackle Malik Jackson on the first play of the game to loft a pass to Rudolph down the right sideline for a gain of 44 yards. Rudolph had gotten behind strong safety Johnathan Cyprien on the play.

On the first play of the next drive, receiver Adam Thielen beat cornerback Prince Amukamara on a go route down the left sideline for a gain of 41 yards.

The two big plays were uncharacteristic for both teams. The Jaguars came in second in the league in pass defense; Bradford's 6.77 yards per pass attempt ranked 27th among qualified quarterbacks.

Jaguars kicker Jason Myers also had a strong day, equaling Forbath in the first half with makes from 45, 55 and 24 as the teams were tied 9-9 at halftime.

Myers missed a field goal in the third quarter to continue a season of struggles for the Jaguars' special teams unit. Jacksonville also had a field goal blocked, was flagged for roughing the punter, called for a delay of game on a kickoff and allowed a 53-yard kickoff return by Cordarrelle Patterson to set up one of Forbath's field goals.

NOTES

The Jaguars inducted former WR Jimmy Smith into the franchise's Pride of the Jaguars during halftime of the game. Smith was a five-time Pro Bowler who finished with 862 catches for 12,287 yards and 67 touchdowns while playing 11 seasons in Jacksonville. ... Jacksonville WR Marqise Lee finished with a game-high 113 yards on five catches. ...Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer returned to the sideline after missing the team's last game after having surgery to repair a detached retina in his right eye. Zimmer had a patch over the eye and was at times wearing sunglasses. ... WR Adam Thielen had 101 receiving yards for the Vikings.