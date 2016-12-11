The bodies keep dropping for the Vikings.

Three more were hurt against the Jaguars: guard Brandon Fusco (concussion), cornerback Trae Waynes (concussion) and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (ankle).

Fusco was lost midway through the fourth quarter and replaced by Zac Kerin. He is the only player on the offensive line, which has been devastated by injuries, to start each game this season, although he had missed most of an Oct. 9 game against Houston after suffering a concussion on the opening drive.

"We're kind of used to it now,'' said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. "Like (interim offensive coordinator) Pat (Shurmur) said on the sideline, 'We're not going to worry about it.' We just go about our business and go.''

Zimmer declined to give any specifics on the three players injured Sunday. Treadwell was hurt in the first quarter and Waynes was lost in the second.

"Obviously, you want to keep guys healthy,'' safety Anthony Harris said of Waynes not playing in the second half. "It's nice to have him on the field with you, but you've got to be prepared with the next man up.''

Harris started in place of Harrison Smith (ankle), one of five players ruled out who did not travel to Jacksonville. Zimmer said Harris generally did well, although he was out of position on a 14-yard touchdown pass Blake Bortles threw to Bryan Walters in the third quarter.

"The touchdown pass was his," Zimmer said. "He should have been there. That was his play. He messed it up."

Also staying home for the Vikings were center Joe Berger (concussion), cornerback and punt returner Marcus Sherels (rib), defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd (knee) and linebacker Edmond Robinson (hamstring).

Berger missed his second straight game and was replaced by Nick Easton, who made his second career start. Easton, a second-year man, said he's making progress.

"I can't be the young guy anymore,'' he said. "I can't make any more young guy mistakes.''