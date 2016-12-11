Gophers stroll past Northern Illinois to go to 10-1

Inside a sleepy Williams Arena on Sunday evening, the Gophers earned their fourth straight win, dispatching Northern Illinois 77-57 to improve to 10-1 with a solid but hardly breathtaking victory. With two nonconference games remaining, this is the best start to a Gophers season since they opened 15-1 in 2012.

The Gophers didn’t shoot the ball well Sunday but still led for the final 38 minutes, earning a stress-free win.

“We handled business,” coach Richard Pitino said, “and now we move on.”

These nonconference games are serving as final tune-ups before Big Ten play begins Dec. 27, and while the Gophers still have plenty to improve on, they continue to take care of teams they’re supposed to beat. That has to be a refreshing change for the maroon-and-gold faithful after last season’s 8-23 finish.

“Everyone knows that we can’t just look ahead to the exciting games,” said Reggie Lynch, who matched his career high with 18 points.

On an evening when the Gophers shot 41 percent from the field and 27 percent from behind the arc, they controlled play throughout.

A surging defense bottled up Northern Illinois, which got a few sparks from Marshawn Wilson, the 2015 St. Paul Pioneer Press player of the year at Hill-Murray High School.

Wilson made several impressive drives to the net, but even with a game-high 19 points, wasn’t able to keep the Huskies in the game.

The Gophers’ defense limited Northern Illinois to 37 percent shooting and just two three-pointers. And after a renewed emphasis this week on rebounding, Minnesota pulled down 48 boards, 20 more than the Huskies.

“I think we took a major step forward in the rebound department,” Pitino said.

Each of these December nonconference wins has yielded a different star for the Gophers’ balanced scoring attack.

Sunday, it was Lynch’s turn.

The transfer center from Edina provided a spark for a Minnesota team that struggled outside the paint and added 11 rebounds in his best game yet with the Gophers.

“It just felt great to have a good offensive performance and get a lot of rebounds and get the win,” Lynch said.

Lynch exited the game late to a loud ovation, his first standing ovation in what has been a long road.

After two years at Illinois State, Lynch was looking forward to his first season with the home-state Gophers, but an injury over the summer limited his practice time and minutes early in the season.

As he has grown more comfortable with the team, he has become a force in the paint.

“I thought he was terrific today,” Pitino said. “I thought he really rebounded the ball extremely well today. To me, I think he’s one of the better centers in the league. I don’t know who else is out there, but I think he’s right up there. … I still think he could get better. It’s our job to teach him, but he’s a game changer for us. I just think Reggie really brings a whole new dimension.”

Lynch was one of five Gophers to score in double digits, joined by Jordan Murphy (12), Nate Mason (11), Dupree McBrayer (10) and Akeem Springs (10).

“I played pretty good, but everyone all around played pretty good and we executed,” Lynch said. “It was a good feeling.”

Both teams are back in action Wednesday on their home courts. Olivet Nazarene visits Northern Illinois, while LIU-Brooklyn travels to Minnesota.