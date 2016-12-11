Golden State storms back to take down Wolves

One night after a road loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State put together a big fourth quarter to fend off the Minnesota Timberwolves, 116-108. The Warriors trailed by 10 after three quarters but outscored Minnesota 38-20 in the fourth to pull away for the win.

Golden State opened the fourth quarter with a 25-4 run, sending Timberwolves fans for the exits not long after their team led by double digits. Warriors guard Klay Thompson scored 12 of his 30 points during that fourth-quarter spurt.

Kevin Durant added 22 points and eight rebounds, Stephen Curry had 22 points and nine assists, and Draymond Green scored 18—shooting 5 of 8 from 3-point range—for the Warriors (21-4).

Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns tallied his 15th double-double of the season, 25 points and 18 rebounds. Guards Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine also scored 25 points for the Wolves (6-18).

The Timberwolves struggled in the third quarter for much of the season, but they bested the Warriors 30-18 in the third on Sunday. Wiggins had 14 points in the quarter to lift Minnesota to a 10-point lead.

It didn't take long, however, for Golden State to heat up in the fourth and eventually close out the win. Thompson scored five straight points to start the final period, and a basket by David West capped the 25-4 run before Towns scored for Minnesota.

Golden State looked tired for much of the game, perhaps still feeling the effects of its 21-point defeat Saturday and a grueling schedule that will conclude Tuesday after a stretch of five road games in seven days. Still, the big fourth quarter prevented Golden State from picking up its first consecutive regular-season defeats since April 2015.

The Warriors didn't lose back-to-back games at all in the regular season last year en route to an all-time NBA-best record of 73-9. Before Sunday's game, however, head coach Steve Kerr noted his team's three straight losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

NOTES: Warriors C Zaza Pachulia did not play Sunday due to a wrist contusion. Pachulia also missed Saturday's game against Memphis. The 6-foot-11 Pachulia had previously started Golden State's first 23 games of the season. He's averaging 4.3 points and 5.5 rebounds this year. ... Timberwolves F Nemanja Bjelica did not play because of a sore right ankle. Bjelica was also held out of Friday's game versus Detroit. Bjelica is averaging 7.0 points in his second NBA season. ... Minnesota heads on the road for one game Tuesday in Chicago before returning home for a two-game homestand against Houston and Phoenix. ... Golden State closes out its five-game road trip Tuesday in New Orleans, its fourth game in a six-day span.