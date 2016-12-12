Coyle, Niederreiter lead in Wild goals

So there has to be some banter between the two 24-year-old forwards in the locker room, right?

"We don't really talk about it," Coyle said. "We want to help this team as much as we can. So whoever is scoring the goals, no one is going to be mad at the other guy for scoring."

A predictably diplomatic answer from Mr. Coyle. So what about, Mr. Niederreiter?

"That doesn't really matter," Niederrieter said. "At the end of the day we want to win as a club. That is the most important thing."

Neither player is actually on pace for 30 goals — a benchmark neither has reached in their careers. Coyle would top out at 27 goals if he continued this pace, while Niederreiter would finish with 24.

That said, with the way both the two have been dominating possession this season, an uptick in scoring is almost an expectation moving forward.

Among regular skaters for the Wild, Niederreiter leads with an even-strength Corsi For Percentage of 54.5 percent; a score above 50 means a team controls the puck more than 50 percent of the time when that player is on the ice. Coyle is third on the Wild with a Corsi For Percentage of 51.5 percent. Eric Staal is sandwiched in between them at 52.1 percent.

So, when Coyle and Niederreiter are on the ice, the Wild spend more time in the offensive zone than in the defensive zone. Not surprisingly, coach Bruce Boudreau works hard to play Coyle and Niederreiter together.

"We play a similar game where we like to hang on to pucks and win those one-on-one battles down low and keep possession of it," Coyle said. "It's nice because that's my game — hanging onto the puck, keeping possession, spinning off guys, trying to create havoc — and (Niederrieter) is the same way. So when we're both playing like that it takes a lot out of the other team."

Coyle and Niederreiter have played on separate lines this season, too, though Niederreiter said it's easy to tell both players feed off of each other when they're together.

"It's a gift we've both got being big bodies," he said. "That is something we have to use to our advantage and protect the puck down low and take it to the net when we can."

Wild assistant coach John Anderson said it goes beyond simply being big, though.

"It's hard to get the puck off of them," Anderson said. "They also have some hockey sense. They have some skill. So, it makes like a double jeopardy for anyone trying to check them."

Coyle and Niederrieter have found success wearing down opponents over the course of a game.

"It's hard to defend against someone who plays the way we play," Coyle said. "It's a good one-two punch that way. ... We have a lot of (offensive) zone time. We're happy about that."

It is clear talking to both Coyle and Niederreiter that their confidence is soaring, and that should translate into more goals moving forward.

"There is still room to grow," Coyle said. "We know that. We feel that. We're pushing to get to that point. We're heading in the right direction."

"It's a work in progress," Niederreiter added. "We have to make sure we're continuing to step up. I feel like we're both on the right path."

BOUDREAU MISSES PRACTICE

With coach Bruce Boudreau feeling under the weather, assistant coaches John Anderson and Scott Stevens ran practice for the Wild on Monday afternoon.

"His throat is a little clogged up," Anderson said. "It wasn't that he couldn't have come today. He just wasn't wanting to get anyone else sick and feeling as bad as he is."

Boudreau is expected to coach the Wild in Tuesday night's game against the Florida Panthers at the Xcel Energy Center..

Chris Stewart also missed practice with an illness, though Anderson said he's "almost positive" Stewart will play against the Panthers.