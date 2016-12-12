North Dakota State roll past Mayville State

Jones and Jacobson tallied 20 points with 18 rebounds and 11 points with 12 rebounds, respectively.

Taylor Thunstedt added 19 points and eight assists in the win for North Dakota State.

Claire Blascziek scored 22 points in the loss for Mayville State.

With the win, the Bison improve to 2-9 overall.

MSU (4-6): Weber 0-3 0-0 0, Blascziek 7-21 3-7 22, Torgerson 0-7 6-8 6, Skillingstad 1-1 0-0 2, Gayner 5-14 1-4 12, Gangl 0-3 0-0 0, Hale 1-2 0-0 2, Skjordal 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Arp 0-0 0-0 0, Shamp 0-0 0-0 0, Nopola 0-1 0-0 0.

NDSU (2-9): Thunstedt 6-17 5-6 19, S. Jacobson 5-10 2-2 14, Nudell 3-7 0-2 6, R. Jacobson 4-9 3-4 11, Jones 7-11 6-9 20, Goodhope 1-5 2-2 4, Childers 7-13 1-1 17, Spencer 0-3 2-2 2.

Halftime: NDSU 44, MSU 26. Total fouls: MSU 22, NDSU 15. 3-point field goals: MSU 6-22 (Weber 0-2, Blascziek 5-13, Torgerson 0-1, Gayner 1-2, Gangl 0-3, Skjordal 0-1), NDSU 6-21 (Thunstedt 2-8, S. Jacobson 2-4, Nudell 0-1, Goodhope 0-3, Childers 2-5). Rebounds: MSU 32 (Torgerson 6, Skjordal 5), NDSU 57 (Jones 18, R. Jacobson 12, Nudell 11). Assists: MSU 8 (Torgerson 2, Gayner 2), NDSU 22 (Thunstedt 8, S. Jacobson 8). Turnovers: MSU 20 (Blascziek 5), NDSU 6 (Jones 2). A: 312.