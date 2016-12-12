Search
    North Dakota State roll past Mayville State

    By Forum staff reports Today at 9:35 p.m.
    Rylee Nudell of North Dakota State University grimaces as she fights to keep control of the rebound between Andi Gayner and Taylor Shamp of Mayville State during the Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, game at the Scheels Center.Dave Wallis / The Forum

    FARGO—Brianna Jones and Reilly Jacobson recorded a double-double for North Dakota State in the team's convincing 93-44 win over Mayville State in women's basketball on Monday, Dec. 12.

    Jones and Jacobson tallied 20 points with 18 rebounds and 11 points with 12 rebounds, respectively.

    Taylor Thunstedt added 19 points and eight assists in the win for North Dakota State.

    Claire Blascziek scored 22 points in the loss for Mayville State.

    With the win, the Bison improve to 2-9 overall.

    MSU (4-6): Weber 0-3 0-0 0, Blascziek 7-21 3-7 22, Torgerson 0-7 6-8 6, Skillingstad 1-1 0-0 2, Gayner 5-14 1-4 12, Gangl 0-3 0-0 0, Hale 1-2 0-0 2, Skjordal 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Arp 0-0 0-0 0, Shamp 0-0 0-0 0, Nopola 0-1 0-0 0.

    NDSU (2-9): Thunstedt 6-17 5-6 19, S. Jacobson 5-10 2-2 14, Nudell 3-7 0-2 6, R. Jacobson 4-9 3-4 11, Jones 7-11 6-9 20, Goodhope 1-5 2-2 4, Childers 7-13 1-1 17, Spencer 0-3 2-2 2.

    Halftime: NDSU 44, MSU 26. Total fouls: MSU 22, NDSU 15. 3-point field goals: MSU 6-22 (Weber 0-2, Blascziek 5-13, Torgerson 0-1, Gayner 1-2, Gangl 0-3, Skjordal 0-1), NDSU 6-21 (Thunstedt 2-8, S. Jacobson 2-4, Nudell 0-1, Goodhope 0-3, Childers 2-5). Rebounds: MSU 32 (Torgerson 6, Skjordal 5), NDSU 57 (Jones 18, R. Jacobson 12, Nudell 11). Assists: MSU 8 (Torgerson 2, Gayner 2), NDSU 22 (Thunstedt 8, S. Jacobson 8). Turnovers: MSU 20 (Blascziek 5), NDSU 6 (Jones 2). A: 312.

