Vikings set to play London game in 2017

The 2017 schedule features four games between the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars (Sept. 24 or Oct. 1), the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins (Sept. 24/Oct. 1), the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns (Oct. 22/Oct. 29), and the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams (Oct. 22/Oct. 29).

The NFL had never scheduled more than three London games in a season before.

It marks the fifth consecutive game abroad for the Jaguars and the fourth overall for the Dolphins. Miami lost to the New York Giants 13-10 in the inaugural London game on Oct. 28, 2007.

The Saints, Vikings and Rams (in L.A.) are playing for the second time in London, while the Ravens, Browns and Cardinals are all playing overseas for the first time.

After the 2016-17 season, 26 of the league's 32 teams will have played at least one game in London.

The 2017 slate will be split between historic Wembley and Twickenham Stadiums. All but one of the league's London games was played at Wembley, with this year's Giants-Rams tilt taking place at Twickenham.

The Vikings-Browns and Cardinals-Rams contests will both be played at Twickenham. The Jaguars, Dolphins, Browns and Rams will all be playing as the home teams.

According to the NFL, football viewership in the United Kingdom has doubled and Super Bowl viewership has increased by more than 75 percent since the league began playing in London.

The league also claims participation in amateur football grew 15 percent during that timeframe, with figures from Sport England stating over 40,000 people ages 14 and older are regularly playing the sport.