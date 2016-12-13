Force trade for UND commit

Senden is in his first full season in the USHL. He had five points in 16 games with Des Moines. He played for Wayzata High School (Minn.) last season, registering 34 points in 25 games, helping the Trojans to a Class 2A state championship. He is committed to play at the University of North Dakota following his junior career.

"We are excited to acquire a player with past championship experience in Mark Senden," Force coach Cary Eades said in a press release. "Our coaching and scouting staff have seen him play a lot in high school, which culminated in Mark leading his Wayzata team to the state title last season. We feel he'll give us another reliable left-handed forward and will be a good fit for our group."