Wake Forest fires radio analyst for leaking game plans

Elrod was banned from all athletic facilities by the athletic department, which announced its findings Tuesday and charged that Elrod pulled back the curtain to benefit opponents since 2014.

Leaked game-plan documents were found at Louisville's Papa John's Stadium before the Demon Deacons-Cardinals game in November. The university immediately launched an investigation, using phone records, text messages and emails, which revealed that

Elrod "provided or attempted to provide confidential and proprietary game preparations on multiple occasions, starting in 2014."

Elrod was an assistant coach for the Demon Deacons under former head coach Jim Grobe. When Grobe was fired after the 2013 season, Elrod joined Wake Forest IMG Radio Network.

He played for Wake Forest from 1993-1997 and was quarterbacks coach and co-passing game coordinator under Grobe.