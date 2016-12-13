Metro high school hockey roundup

Cole O'Connell and Carter Randklev each tallied goals for the Spuds. Lance Leonard registered 32 saves in the loss.

Devils Lake 6, Fargo North 0

FARGO—Devils Lake defeated Fargo North 6-0 in Eastern Dakota Conference boys hockey on Tuesday. Jacob Martin led the Firebirds with two goals.

Ryley Pladson registered 28 saves for the Spartans.

Fargo Davies 6, Grafton-Park River 0

FARGO—Ethan Mathson netted two goals and Jay Buchholz added two assists as Fargo Davies upended Grafton-Park River 6-0 on Tuesday. Jared Winter tallied 23 saves in the shutout for the Eagles.

Logan Macziewski recorded two goals.

Grand Forks Central 12, West Fargo 3

WEST FARGO—Grant Johnson's four goals and two assists propelled Grand Forks Central over West Fargo 12-3 in EDC boys hockey on Tuesday.

Dalton Hiemer tallied a goal for the Packers.

Grand Forks Red River 4, Fargo South-Shanley 3

GRAND FORKS—Jake Arel netted a goal and added an assist as Grand Forks Red River edged Fargo South-Shanley 4-3 in EDC boys hockey on Tuesday.

Luke Sandy registered two goals and assist and Benjamin Bryant recorded 37 saves in the loss.

GIRLS

Fargo Davies 5, Devils Lake 4

DEVILS LAKE, N.D.—Kylie Schafer recorded two goals and assist as Fargo Davies defeated Devils Lake 5-4 in EDC girls hockey.

Molly Black registered 53 saves in the loss for Devils Lake.

Moorhead 2, Alexandria 2

MOORHEAD—Kara Werth and Jordi Egerdahl each tallied goals as Moorhead tied Alexandria 2-2 in girls hockey on Tuesday.

Brenna Mjoness added two assists for the Spuds.