Shanley girls keep win streak alive against West Fargo

She doesn't remember too much more from that game though. It was too long ago to recall.

Shanley kept its modern-day North Dakota record 72 straight win-streak alive with a 65-50 Eastern Dakota Conference win over West Fargo on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at West Fargo High School.

Dietz, a senior center who will play at North Dakota State next year, is the last remaining Shanley starter when the Deacons lost its last game on Jan. 21, 2014. She's been the common factor of Shanley—yet she's just determined to keep her team focused on the here and now.

"It's pretty amazing," Dietz said. "It's always there in the back of our minds. It's a pretty big accomplishment, and we're all proud."

Shanley (2-0, 2-0 EDC) shot 25-for-57 (43 percent) from the floor. West Fargo head coach Barb Metcalf had a feeling it would be a defensive battle. The Packers (2-1, 1-1) committed 18 turnovers and Shanley scored 17 of its points off of those mistakes.

"We felt we were going to go toe-to-toe with a really good team," Metcalf said. "I really thought we were going to bring the defense like they did. I really believe tonight's story was about defense."

Three-time defending Class A state champion Shanley was led by Hadley Huber, who shot 7 of 17 from the field and 2 of 8 from the 3-point line for 17 points to go along with four rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Dietz was right behind with 16 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Reile Payne and Caira Berg both scored in double digits with 14 points and 12 points, respectively.

"We're an up-tempo team," Shanley head coach Steve Jacobson said. "I told the girls if we play good defense, we have a chance, and our man-to-man defense was fantastic."

Akealy Moton, who'll play at the University of North Dakota next year, made 6 of 13 shots for a West Fargo-high 16 points and recorded six rebounds and three steals. Gabby DuBois followed up with 14 points, a team-high nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

The Deacons gained a nine-point lead going into halftime and never looked back, which Jacobson said was key.

"Akealy is probably one of the best ball players in the state bar none," Jacobson said. "We scouted enough to know her and the rest of the team's weakness."

Dietz doesn't know when Shanley's winning streak will end. She does know, however, that she wants her team to continue to win so she might end up graduating with the streak still alive.

"We'd like to continue the streak as long as possible obviously," Dietz said. "There will come that day and we'll be proud of ourselves, but we're just going to keep working for it."

Halftime: FS 32, WF 23

FS: Huber 17, Dietz 16, Payne 14, Berg 12, S. Day 4, Visser 1, Rivard 1.

WF: Moton 16, DuBois 14, Johnson 7, Schatz 6, Foss 3, Beck 2, Stedman 2.