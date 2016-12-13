Weather Forecast

    Metro high school girls basketball roundup

    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:42 p.m.
    Barnesville 61, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 59

    GLYNDON, Minn.—Andrea McIntyre recorded 16 points and five rebounds as Barnesville edged Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 61-59 in girls basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

    Grace and Natalie Steichen each tallied 12 points in the loss for the Rebels.

    Peyton Boom added 12 points for Barnesville.

    Ada-Borup 61, Moorhead Park Christian 39

    MOORHEAD—Ada-Borup defeated Moorhead Park Christian 61-39 on Tuesday. Ingrid Swanson registered 11 points in the loss. Allyson Kangas added 10 points for the Falcons.

    Fargo Davies 102, Fargo South 48

    FARGO—Grace Geffre scored a game-high 23 points as Fargo Davies defeated Fargo South 102-48 in Eastern Dakota Conference girls basketball on Tuesday. Kierstenn Aguilar paced the Bruins with 14 points.

    Raegan Linster added 18 points in the win for the Eagles.

    Grand Forks Red River 67, West Fargo Sheyenne 57

    GRAND FORKS—Grand Forks Red River defeated West Fargo Sheyenne 67-57.

    Fargo Oak Grove 61, Tri-State 55

    FARGO—Amanda Roller lead all scorers with 20 points as Fargo Oak Grove upended Tri-State 61-55 on Tuesday.

    Emily Card added 13 points in the win.

