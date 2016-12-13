Metro high school boys basketball roundup

Matt Veit filled the stat sheet with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the win for the Eagles.

Grand Forks Red River 84, West Fargo Sheyenne 77

WEST FARGO—Mark Toe scored 27 points and Austin Slaughter recorded a double-double with 20 points and ten rebounds as Grand Forks Red River defeated West Fargo Sheyenne 84-77 in an EDC matchup on Tuesday.

Chase Erickson led the Mustangs with 21 points. Collin Trottier added 19 points and five rebounds.

Bemidji 72, Moorhead 64

MOORHEAD—Bemidji slipped past Moorhead 72-64 on Tuesday. No other information was provided.