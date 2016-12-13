Metro high school boys basketball roundup
Fargo Davies 84, Fargo South 39
FARGO—Jake Paper's 24 points and 12 rebounds helped Fargo Davies past Fargo South 84-39 in Eastern Dakota Conference boys basketball on Tuesday. Charles Bennington led the Bruins with 11 points and five rebounds.
Matt Veit filled the stat sheet with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the win for the Eagles.
Grand Forks Red River 84, West Fargo Sheyenne 77
WEST FARGO—Mark Toe scored 27 points and Austin Slaughter recorded a double-double with 20 points and ten rebounds as Grand Forks Red River defeated West Fargo Sheyenne 84-77 in an EDC matchup on Tuesday.
Chase Erickson led the Mustangs with 21 points. Collin Trottier added 19 points and five rebounds.
Bemidji 72, Moorhead 64
MOORHEAD—Bemidji slipped past Moorhead 72-64 on Tuesday. No other information was provided.