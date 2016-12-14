A shot denied, but here's James Madison's intro video from 2015
FARGO -- James Madison University turned down a request from The Forum on Wednesday, Dec. 14, for its football entrance video, so we're left with showing you the 2015 version.
James Madison faces North Dakota State on Friday night at the Fargodome. The winner gets a ticket to the Football Championship Subdivision title game in Frisco, Texas.
The Dukes are taking advantage of an NCAA decision to allow for the visiting team to have their pre-game video played. It'll be a first at the dome, considering the swell of excitement that follows North Dakota State's video that features AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" tune.
If James Madison's 2015 video is any indication of 2016's version -- which NDSU assistant athletic director Justin Swanson called "pretty standard pregame video" -- it'll be interesting Friday night if there's any drastic change in the tone or excitement for JMU inside the Fargodome.