James Madison faces North Dakota State on Friday night at the Fargodome. The winner gets a ticket to the Football Championship Subdivision title game in Frisco, Texas.

The Dukes are taking advantage of an NCAA decision to allow for the visiting team to have their pre-game video played. It'll be a first at the dome, considering the swell of excitement that follows North Dakota State's video that features AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" tune.

If James Madison's 2015 video is any indication of 2016's version -- which NDSU assistant athletic director Justin Swanson called "pretty standard pregame video" -- it'll be interesting Friday night if there's any drastic change in the tone or excitement for JMU inside the Fargodome.