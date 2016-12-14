Boeser attempted to play through the injury for UND's first 13 games of the season. He sat out the last five hoping for it to heal, but opted to have surgery.

The Burnsville, Minn., product was named to the U.S. World Junior Team's preliminary roster, but won't join the team. He was on the World Junior squad last season that took home the bronze medal.

UND's next game will be Dec. 31 at Union. After that, it plays a two-game series at Omaha on Jan. 6-7.