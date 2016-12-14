Brock Boeser to have surgery on wrist, will miss World Juniors
Brock Boeser is having surgery on his wrist and won't play in the upcoming World Junior Championship.
Boeser will have the operation in Minneapolis today on his right wrist, which has ailed him all season, and is expected to return to UND sometime in January.
Boeser attempted to play through the injury for UND's first 13 games of the season. He sat out the last five hoping for it to heal, but opted to have surgery.
The Burnsville, Minn., product was named to the U.S. World Junior Team's preliminary roster, but won't join the team. He was on the World Junior squad last season that took home the bronze medal.
UND's next game will be Dec. 31 at Union. After that, it plays a two-game series at Omaha on Jan. 6-7.