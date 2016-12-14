Search
    Brock Boeser to have surgery on wrist, will miss World Juniors

    By Brad Elliott Schlossman Today at 12:17 p.m.

    Brock Boeser is having surgery on his wrist and won't play in the upcoming World Junior Championship.

    Boeser will have the operation in Minneapolis today on his right wrist, which has ailed him all season, and is expected to return to UND sometime in January.

    Boeser attempted to play through the injury for UND's first 13 games of the season. He sat out the last five hoping for it to heal, but opted to have surgery.

    The Burnsville, Minn., product was named to the U.S. World Junior Team's preliminary roster, but won't join the team. He was on the World Junior squad last season that took home the bronze medal.

    UND's next game will be Dec. 31 at Union. After that, it plays a two-game series at Omaha on Jan. 6-7.

    Brad Elliott Schlossman

    Schlossman is in his 12th year covering college hockey for the Herald. In 2016, he was named the top beat writer in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors. He has voted in the national college hockey poll since 2007 and has served as a member of the Hobey Baker and Patty Kazmaier Award committees.

    BSchlossman@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1129
