Williams developing into another weapon for Bison offense

Williams essentially took out both Jackrabbits and Shepherd rambled 67 yards for a touchdown. It was the final dagger in the 36-10 quarterfinal win at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome, but it was also an example of what Williams brings to the Bison table.

The sophomore can block.

It's gotten to the point where head coach Chris Klieman called him as good of a blocking receiver since he's been a coach at NDSU, a tenure that started in 2011 as an assistant.

"Everybody thinks receivers are only supposed to catch the ball and run jet sweeps," Williams said, "but we can also be physical, too."

The examples go back to September, and Klieman specifically points to the upset win at the University of Iowa. The Bison offensive line primarily got the credit for the second half deflation of the Hawkeyes, but there was more than just interior blocking.

"He was digging out safeties left and right," Klieman said of Williams. "Those kids were unblocked and he would come in and take them out so he'll do everything. That's the thing that's really impressive about Dimitri. Whether he has the ball in his hands or not, he knows what his role is on specific plays."

It appears Williams is getting more explosive with the ball in his hands. He had a 71-yard touchdown reception called back against the Jackrabbits because of an ineligible receiver downfield penalty, but the evidence was visible. He showed some speed in getting downfield and some strength in breaking a couple of arm tackles.

"That was a big confidence booster," Williams said of the play, even though it was called back. "It was a spark. We were down 10-0 but it got some momentum going. I think that sparked the team to get us going."

The Bison eventually scored on that drive anyway with Lance Dunn's 49-yard touchdown run. That started 36 straight points that sent the Bison to Friday's semifinal clash with James Madison University at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

Williams has had only nine receptions and nine carries this season, a couple statistics that don't pop out at anyone. Klieman, however, said he's seen a difference in practice lately.

"Dimitri is a phenomenal athlete," Klieman said. "Trying to refine his skills as a receiver has been the challenge for Dimitri. We know he's electric with the football in his hands and he's a really strong kid."

He's refining his skills, Klieman said, by watching the likes of starters Shepherd and RJ Urzendowski.

"The playing time I got, the more comfortable I got with everything in the system," Williams said.