Vikings' Peterson returns to practice

Peterson participated in walkthroughs Wednesday morning, starting the 21-day window for the team to activate him from IR.

Peterson announced Monday that he was returning to practice this week with the hope of being able to play the following week on Christmas Eve at Lambeau Field.

The 31-year-old former league MVP has been on injured reserve since having surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee suffered during the win over the Packers in Week 2 on Sept. 18.

"I'll be back in the building and plan on practicing this week to really get my legs under me and get a good feel on where I'm at. So this week is going to be big for me," Peterson said Monday, a week after telling reporters he wouldn't return if the Vikings were out of the playoff picture "for obvious reasons."

Peterson was averaging only 1.9 yards per carry before being injured. But, if healthy, he would change the way defenses play the Vikings, allowing quarterback Sam Bradford more opportunities to throw the ball deep, as he did with success at Jacksonville last Sunday.

"I think any chance you get to add Adrian Peterson back into your lineup, it's a positive," Bradford said this week.

Running backs Jerick McKinnon and Matt Asiata have struggled in Peterson's absence, while the Vikings are averaging a league-worst 73.4 rushing yards per game this season.

After a 5-0 start, the Vikings improved to 7-6 after beating the Jaguars 25-16. They trail the Detroit Lions (9-4) by two games in the NFC North.