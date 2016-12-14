Preps Plus: Players of the week
Riley Schock
Moorhead wrestling
Moorhead sophomore Riley Schock picked up the 75th win of his career in impressive fashion. Schock—ranked No. 10 at 170 pounds in Class 3A—pinned Class 3A's No. 3-ranked wrestler at 182 pounds in Little Falls' A.J. Jenks.
"Riley has put a lot of hours in on the wrestling mat and it has paid off," Moorhead coach Skip Toops said. "It's enjoyable coaching hard-nosed kids who have goals and work hard to achieve them. Reaching the 75 career win milestone early in a sophomore season is not easy to do and getting the 75th win over the No. 3-ranked wrestler puts an exclamation point on it."
Peyton Boom
Barnesville girls basketball
Barnesville had Class 2A's No. 2-ranked Roseau on the ropes, leading at halftime, but eventually falling 74-68. The Trojans proved Class 2A, Section 8 won't be handed to the Rams and Peyton Boom was a big reason why, scoring 24 points and hauling in 15 rebounds, to go along with four assists and two steals. She also had 12 points and six rebounds in a win over then-ranked Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Tuesday.
"Peyton is a tremendous athlete, leader and person," Barnesville coach Ryan Bomstad said. "She always leads by example and is one of the best post players I have ever coached. She is coachable, reliable and is an excellent team player."
Email sports@forumcomm.com to nominate athletes