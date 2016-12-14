Preps Plus: Players of the week

"Riley has put a lot of hours in on the wrestling mat and it has paid off," Moorhead coach Skip Toops said. "It's enjoyable coaching hard-nosed kids who have goals and work hard to achieve them. Reaching the 75 career win milestone early in a sophomore season is not easy to do and getting the 75th win over the No. 3-ranked wrestler puts an exclamation point on it."

Peyton Boom

Barnesville girls basketball

Barnesville had Class 2A's No. 2-ranked Roseau on the ropes, leading at halftime, but eventually falling 74-68. The Trojans proved Class 2A, Section 8 won't be handed to the Rams and Peyton Boom was a big reason why, scoring 24 points and hauling in 15 rebounds, to go along with four assists and two steals. She also had 12 points and six rebounds in a win over then-ranked Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Tuesday.

"Peyton is a tremendous athlete, leader and person," Barnesville coach Ryan Bomstad said. "She always leads by example and is one of the best post players I have ever coached. She is coachable, reliable and is an excellent team player."

Email sports@forumcomm.com to nominate athletes