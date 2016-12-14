Preps Plus: Northern Cass boys have new expectations

"Don't kid yourself. They remember," Lyson said. "Finding ways to motivate these kids and appreciate what this is all about is why we do this."

Before last season, Northern Cass had not played in a region championship game since 2000. The Jaguars hadn't advanced to the Class B state tournament since the consolidation of Cass Valley North and Dakota that started in the 1997-98 school year.

That was until last season.

"It's unique because we have a special group of seniors and juniors that put a lot of time in this summer," Lyson said. "They got a little taste of what it's like to be in the state tournament. They got bounced early. Their overall goal is to get an opportunity to get back there and finish better than fifth."

A history lesson for the Jaguars goes back seven years when Lyson took over a team that went 0-21 the previous season. That is where the rebuild began.

"That first year was rebuilding the culture, setting expectations and working with the youth," Lyson said. "When I got here the kids were sixth graders and now they're seniors. That culture of this is how you do business and this is the expectation ... that's what was taught."

The Jaguars return four starters, including last season's leading scorer in Logan Nelson, who averaged 20 points last season. They lost Cody Springer to graduation. Springer finished second in school history in career points with 1,700.

The Jaguars are ready to create their own history.

"Now, are we going to be a state contender every year? I don't think so. Are we going to be competitive every year? Absolutely," Lyson said. "You have to be so sick and tired of losing that you're going to do everything your power to be mentally tough and will yourself to compete every day. They're all good friends because they don't care who scores. They just want to win.

They're willing to do the little things to get to the next level."

Forum area basketball rankings

(The Forum ranks area basketball teams based on what team has the best chance to win a state title in its respective class)

Boys

1. Fargo Davies

2. West Fargo

3. Northern Cass

4. Hillsboro-Central Valley

5. Ellendale

Girls

1. Fargo Davies

2. Fargo Shanley

3. Kindred

4. Carrington

5. West Fargo

Teiken picks Northern State for football

West Fargo senior Chase Teiken announced on Tuesday, Dec. 13, he was committing to play football for Northern State University. Teiken tweeted, "Excited and proud to announce that I am committing to Northern State University to play linebacker."

Teiken is West Fargo’s all-time leading scorer with 294 career points. He rushed for 2,425 career yards, which puts him third in West Fargo’s all-time rushing ranks behind Tyler Roehl (2,455) and Tony Monte (2,676).

Teiken totaled 48.5 total tackles, 34 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception last season. Teiken also did a lot of damage at running back for the Packers, rushing for 1,286 yards and 25 touchdowns in his senior season.