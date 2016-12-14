"We're seeing if the U will execute justice and deal with the issue right now," attorney Lee Hutton told the Pioneer Press.

Hutton requests a hearing before the team leaves Dec. 23 to play in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego. The 10 players were suspended Tuesday from all team activities.

The university's Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action (EOAA) conducted a Title IX investigation and has recommended Ray Buford, Carlton Djam, KiAnte Hardin, Dior Johnson and Tamarion Johnson be expelled from school, Hutton said.

Five other players have been recommended for one-year suspensions: Antonio Shenault, Kobe McCrary, Mark Williams, Seth Green and Antoine Winfield Jr., according to Hutton.

University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler said Wednesday that the suspension were "incredibly disappointing," but agreed with the decision "based on facts and our University's values."

Gophers Athletics Director Mark Coyle was set to address the team after Wednesday's practice and then the media at about 6:15 p.m.

University leaders cannot comment on specifics about the suspension "due to privacy restrictions," said spokesman Evan Lapiska. But one player's father, Ray Buford Sr., told the Pioneer Press that the suspension are tied to an earlier incident that embroiled five of the currently suspended players.

On Sept. 2, four players — Buford, Hardin, Dior Johnson and Tamarion Johnson — were "mentioned" in a Minneapolis police report that included a woman's allegations of sexual assault in her apartment.

On Oct. 3, the Hennepin County attorney's office declined to press charges, citing insufficient evidence. A restraining order against those four players and Djam was settled on Nov. 2.

The five other players were in the apartment at the time, but some were sleeping in other rooms, Hutton said.

Here's Kaler's complete statement:

"The need to take actions like this is incredibly disappointing. Unfortunately, these types of situations are difficult for the University because we are limited in what we can say. While we strive to be transparent in all that we do, the fact is that, under the law, our students have privacy rights that we value and respect.

"Rest assured, the decision by Coach Tracy Claeys, which was made in consultation with our Athletics Director Mark Coyle and which I support, is based on facts and on our University's values. Our leaders make these decisions with the interests of our entire community in mind, regardless of timing or competitive considerations. The Gopher football team is more than the contributions of any single individual. We hope we can continue to count on you for your support on December 27 and beyond."

