Vikings' Harrison Smith 'doing good,' might play Sunday

Receiver Laquon Treadwell (ankle), guard Brandon Fusco (concussion), safety Harrison Smith (ankle) and cornerback Trae Waynes (concussion) did not practice. Treadwell, Fusco and Waynes were injured in last week's 25-16 victory at Jacksonville.

Coach Mike Zimmer said Smith, who did not play against the Jaguars, might play against the Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"There's a possibility, yeah, even though the report was erroneous from before," Zimmer said. "But, yeah, he's doing good."

The Pioneer Press reported last week Smith would not play in Jacksonville, that he had suffered a Grade 3 sprain defined as a torn ligament that might sideline him the rest of the season and require surgery, and that he would be evaluated on a week-by-week basis.

"I really don't read it, but I hear a lot," Zimmer said.

Also limited Wednesday were tackle Jeremiah Sirles (ankle), defensive end Everson Griffen (hip), center Joe Berger (concussion), punt returner Marcus Sherels (rib) and receiver Stefon Diggs (knee).

