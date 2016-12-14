"We each wrote stuff down for if we were back in that position again," said senior middle blocker Paige Tapp, adding that the main messages of the notes, which they dug out and re-read last week, was for the team to stick to what it does best, to "know we're enough and we don't have to do anything special" to win.

One other thing they learned from those year-old notes is that they've come a long way from playing in last year's Final Four to qualifying again for this year's, where they will face Stanford at 6 p.m. Thursday in Columbus, Ohio. The match will be televised on ESPN.

"(Reading the notes) was really a huge indication of how much we've grown since then," said senior outside hitter Sarah Wilhite, who was named a first-team All-American on Wednesday (along with setter Samantha Seliger-Swenson), as well as ESPN's national player of the year.

This year, the Gophers (29-4) hope to be better prepared to process what both Tapp and Wilhite called the "shiny things" — distraction such as media interviews and the huge venue — of the Final Four and concentrate on winning a national championship. Their coach, Hugh McCutcheon, said he thinks this year's Final Four squad has made big strides over last year's, particularly in terms of being able to make in-game adjustments to what opposing offenses and defenses are throwing at them.

"It's one of the critical differences between the two groups and it wasn't that we were bad at it at all," said McCutcheon.

A big part of that is being able to weather tough times, something that is evidenced by the last half of the Gophers' season, in which they avenged losses to three of the four teams that had beaten them in the first half: Penn State, Michigan State and Nebraska. The fourth loss came at Stanford, meaning there's a chance for one final "L" to be avenged.

McCutcheon characterized the Gophers' flight to Columbus for the Final Four as a "business trip," one his team has worked hard for.

"They've chosen to make their college years about discipline and the pursuit of excellence," said McCutcheon, who said the team has made advances in the range of shots available to them (which gives Seliger-Swenson more options) and in team chemistry.

"We set very clear expectations of what it is to be a teammate on this team," said McCutcheon, adding that, while it's great that the Gophers have formed friendships, the real emphasis is on loyalty, inclusiveness, respect and honesty.

"A huge part of it is accountability," said Tapp, who said she and her teammates have gotten better at buoying each other up and letting each other know when they're falling short. "We have such a rare and privileged life here, so we're making sure that everyone is accountable."

That could come in handy against Stanford, which beat Minnesota 3-1 in the second match of the season, 13 weeks ago. The players and coach downplayed drawing conclusions from that loss, since both teams have changed a lot since then. Stanford, for instance, has shifted from a two-setter offense to a single setter. But McCutcheon hopes his team's ability to respond to challenges has improved.

"There was a time when, if something went wrong (on the court), that would tend to infect everyone," said McCutcheon, whose staff has worked with the team to reverse that. "Our team building is done in the gym and in the team room, where we're talking about how to manage the tough times."

Gopher volleyball fans may not have noticed all of those tough times, considering the team racked up the longest win streak of any of the teams in the Final Four (14) and the longest home streak in the nation (36). But what has led to that is, according to McCutcheon, no big mystery. It's hard work.

"That's the only magic we know, not to crush the souls of every Harry Potter fan out there," said McCutcheon.

