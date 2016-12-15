After 600 wins, it's time to reflect for Rich Glas

The fresh-faced Glas was then a 25-year-old head coach for Minnesota-Morris, watching the junior varsity game before his team played the Royals. A Bethel official approached the equipment manager, who was in his 50s, to ask for the team's starting lineup.

"Ask the guy back there," Glas said, recalling how the equipment manager responded.

The "guy back there" was Glas, who the person getting the lineup thought looked too young to be the head coach.

"I had a little chuckle at that," said 68-year-old Glas, now Concordia head men's basketball coach.

That was the first of 600 victories for Glas, who reached that milestone last Saturday when the Cobbers earned a 69-54 home victory against Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foe St. Olaf at Memorial Auditorium.

"It makes me reflect," Glas said. "I guess it is the appreciation of everyone who has been part of the process of coaching a team. ... That's what really hits you. It's the memories and knowing you had an impact in young people's lives."

Glas doesn't remember much about his first head coaching victory other than that pregame story. When asked to look back at his coaching career of more than four decades, including 37 seasons as a head coach, the details of the wins and losses aren't what Glas remembers most.

He more relishes the friendships he's formed and the memories made with people—ranging from players and coaches to team managers, athletic trainers and bus drivers.

"I have a big basketball family. We all appreciate each other," Glas said. "I always like the wins. In the end, you realize that's not what's important. ... You have to learn to compete in life, but when the game is over, it's over."

More often than not, however, Glas' teams have been on the winning side when the game is over. He has a 600-403 overall record (.598 winning percentage), having been a head coach for more than 1,000 games.

"Amazing," Dragons head men's coach Chad Walthall said. "I don't think people understand what an amazing accomplishment that is. It's a phenomenal number. ... What I really enjoy about him is he doesn't take himself too serious. He gets the whole big picture."

Glas spent nearly half his head coaching career at the University of North Dakota, leading the program from 1988 to 2005. In those 18 seasons, he compiled a 335-194 record. He posted eight 20-win seasons and led UND to eight NCAA Division II tournament appearances.

Glas, in his ninth season as head coach at Concordia, has the Cobbers off to a 4-3 start with a 2-1 mark in the MIAC after last Saturday's win against St. Olaf.

"I was more happy to get win No. 4 for this team and get to 2-1 in the league than 600," said Glas, whose team next plays host to Valley City State on Dec. 30.

After this historic victory, Glas pointed to Sandy in the crowd as he walked toward midcourt for the postgame handshake.

"She's been a pillar through all this," Glas said.

Cobbers assistant coaches Grant Hemmingson and Austin Hawkins put together a video to commemorate No. 600. The video tribute lasted about six minutes and featured multiple coaches and players from throughout Glas' coaching career.

"I'm proud to call you my mentor and my friend," Creighton head men's coach Greg McDermott said in the video.

McDermott was an assistant coach for Glas at UND.

"I want you to know how much I appreciate your competitiveness," added Northern Iowa head men's coach Ben Jacobson. "We never went into a game where we weren't more prepared than the other team."

Jacobson played for Glas at UND and was also an assistant coach for Glas there. Glas later was an assistant coach for Jacobson at Northern Iowa before Glas took the Concordia job.

Glas watched the video in a classroom with his current team, along with family and friends moments after the milestone victory at Memorial Auditorium.

"It was a special day," said Hemmingson, who has been a Concordia assistant for three seasons. "We got to honor him the best way and it was at home. ... He's a great ambassador of the game."

Randy Schwegel from St. Cloud, Minn., was Glas' first recruit at Minnesota-Morris where he was the head coach from 1974 to 1979. Glas developed such a strong bond with Schwegel—who was an impactful player for the Minnesota-Morris program—that Glas named his daughter, Randi.

Those type of relationships are what fuel Glas more than the wins and losses.

"But you never lose the impact of the game, what you have learned," Glas said. "That's what's so great about the game. If you only worry about wins or losses, you're going to burn out because you're not going to win all the time."

John Glas, Rich's father and a former longtime vice president at Bemidji State who died in 1976, decades ago cautioned his son about relying on coaching as a long-term career.

"He told me 'Make sure you prepare for another profession because coaches don't last very long,'" Glas said with a laugh.