It is the longest winning streak in the NHL this season and the Flyers' longest since 1985, when they won a franchise record 13 in a row.

The Flyers (19-10-3) are tied for third in the Eastern Conference for most points with 41, two points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins and one behind the Montreal Canadiens.

Philadelphia is making the run despite being without forward Sean Couturier, the former top-10 NHL draft pick, who has been sidelined with a knee injury. The Flyers also have dealt with injuries to former Bemidji State star Matt Read and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere.

One of Hakstol's former alternate captains at the University of North Dakota, Chris VandeVelde, is playing a key role for his Flyers team, too. VandeVelde has five goals and 10 points for the Flyers, while playing in all 32 games.

The Flyers' next game is Saturday against the Dallas Stars at 1 p.m.

Hakstol coached UND for 11 years from 2004-15, leading the program to seven NCAA Frozen Fours.

He became the first college coach to go straight to the NHL in more than 30 years last spring. In his first season as Flyers coach, he led the team to a 41-27-14 record and an appearance in the NHL playoffs.

Hakstol received votes for the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's top coach last season