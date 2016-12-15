Tyson Jost makes Team Canada's final roster

Only five have done it — Wisconsin's Kyle Turris (2008) and Cody Goloubef (2009), Colorado College's Jaden Schwartz (2011, 2012), Minnesota Duluth's Dylan Olsen (2011) and Boston University's Brandon Hickey (2016).

There has only been one in the past four years.

That's why it was especially notable when it was revealed late Wednesday night that UND freshman forward Tyson Jost officially made the final roster.

Canada made its final cuts Wednesday at its selection camp. Jost, a first-round draft pick of the Colorado Avalanche, was not among them.

Jost, who has played top-line center for UND in the first half of the season, is expected to play a big role for the Canadians when the tournament starts Dec. 26 in Montreal and Toronto. He has the ability to play either center or wing for Canada, which didn't medal last year.

Jost will be the first UND player to suit up for Canada at the event since Toews. In fact, there will be two college players on the roster for the first time since 2011 as Boston University defenseman Dante Fabbro also made the team. Jost and Fabbro were teammates last season for the Penticton Vees in the British Columbia Hockey League.

Jost will miss UND's New Year's Eve game at Union, but is expected back for the Omaha series on Jan. 6-7.

The medal games will be played on Jan. 5, but UND coach Brad Berry said arrangements have been made for Jost to fly into Omaha on Jan. 6 and play that night.

Jost and goaltender Matej Tomek (Slovakia) will be UND's two representatives at the World Juniors this season.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Brock Boeser had surgery on his right wrist and will be forced to miss the tournament. He is expected to re-join UND's lineup sometime in January.