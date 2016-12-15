Metro high school hockey roundups

Cameron Olstad netted a hat-trick in the win. Grant Johnson recorded five assists.

Fargo Davies 5, Fargo South-Shanley 1

FARGO—Colton Steiner tallied a goal and two assists as Fargo Davies upended Fargo South-Shanley 5-1. Benjamin Bryant stopped 30 shots in the loss for the Bruins.

Logan Macziewski added two goals for the Eagles and Jared Winter recorded 21 saves in the win.

Luke Sandy scored the lone goal for Fargo South-Shanley.

GIRLS

Moorhead 9, Crookston 0

MOORHEAD—Brenna Mjoness registered a hat-trick in Moorhead's 9-0 win over Crookston in girls hockey on Thursday. Marissa Herdt and Shelbi Guttormson each tallied two goals for the Spuds.

Moorhead outshout Crookston 37-7 in the win.

Fargo North-South 2, Grand Forks 1 (OT)

FARGO—Graysen Meyers scored an overtime goal as Fargo North-South edged Grand Forks 2-1 in girls hockey.

Sami Trana added a goal in the win for the Spartans.