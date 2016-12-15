Stanford hands Gophers their second straight Final Four loss

Morgan Hentz, Stanford's libero, led all players with 27 digs in a 26-24, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22 victory over the Gophers that featured many long rallies, with both teams digging up balls that would ordinarily go down for points.

The next closest player in digs, Kelsey Humphreys, was also on Stanford's side of the net. She had 17, whereas Minnesota's Dalianliz Rosado led the team with 16.

The Gophers — who won the third set, the only one in which they outblocked Stanford — trailed the Cardinal in total blocks, 18-13.5.

"It's not like it was an offensive battle out there. It was more about defense," said Gophers coach Hugh McCutcheon, whose team finished the season with a 29-5 record and their second consecutive exit in the national semifinal at the Final Four. Last year's American Volleyball Coaches Association coach of the year, McCutcheon saw his team defeated by a squad coached by this year's AVCA coach of the year, John Dunning.

Neither team achieved much separation in the 26-24 first set, which featured a massive 10 kills from ESPN player of the year Sarah Wilhite. But the Gophers' serve did not appear to put enough pressure on Stanford, The Cardinal setter, Jenna Gray, was able to set her middle blockers at will—usually a sign of strong passing—and All-American Inky Anjanaku racked up seven kills in the first set. She also contributed to her team's most significant advantage in that set, in which the Cardinal outblocked the Gophers, 5-1.

"Our average (height) is 6-4, something ridiculous like that," said 6-6 Stanford outside hitter Kathryn Plummer, AVCA's national freshman of the year. Her Cardinal team had about a four-inch height advantage over Minnesota all the way across their front line.

"You can talk about the fact that their block is sizable," said McCutcheon, whose team lost an early-season match against the almost-as-tall Michigan State Spartans. But he said it's difficult to prepare for that height because "there's no other team like that."

Wilhite, who led all players with 25 kills, was a handful for his team, said Dunning, who joked, "We were awful at" challenging her.

But the Cardinal block and digs did an effective job of taking away the slide, the favorite shot of twins Hannah Tapp and Paige Tapp, the latter of whom said, "We both just needed to have more patience on offense."

To get her 25 kills (10 of them in the opening set), Wilhite had to take 70 swings, 22 more than Stanford's go-to hitter, Plummer.

"Throughout the whole match, it was tough," said Wilhite, who mixed tips and power shots in an attempt to get her swings to hit the Stanford floor. "They're definitely a tough team to hit against."

If the senior-dominated Gophers, most of whom also played in last year's Final Four, hoped the freshman-dominated Cardinal would be awed by the occasion, that did not seem to be the case. Stanford dominated the second set, in which it could do no wrong and won 25-19.

The Gophers came back strong in the third set, in which Wilhite notched eight kills, one of them on an incredible point in which she first dove and, with one hand, saved a Stanford attempt from hitting the floor and then, seconds later, dove again for another one-handed shot that dribbled over the net and landed for a kill.

The slide finally began to work for the Tapp sisters in the last set, which also included a sequence in which three straight Gophers points came from blocking Stanford. But a couple of big plays helped the California team close out the match and advance to the national final Saturday against the winner of Thursday night's Nebraska-Texas match.

"It hurts finishing (the season) this way, but we did have a great season," said Wilhite, who saw her team lose to Stanford in four sets for the second time this season. "We were committed and unified, and I think that's something to be proud of."

Paying tribute to the "ridiculously fast" offense run by Gophers sophomore Samantha Seliger-Swenson, Dunning summed up the match, which stayed close for three of its four sets and featured unusually low hitting percentages (Stanford's was .188, Minnesota's .149): "There were a few key (plays) this turned on and that went our way."