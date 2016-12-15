Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Metro high school basketball roundups

    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:49 p.m.
    Nathan Leitner of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton shoots against Barnesville during their boys basketball game Friday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Barnesville, Minn.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor1 / 4
    Connor John of Barnesville pulls in a rebound against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton during their boys basketball game Friday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Barnesville, Minn.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor2 / 4
    Jaden Peterson of Barnesville shoots on Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton during their boys basketball game Friday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Barnesville, Minn.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor3 / 4
    Drew Stalboerger, left, of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton pulls in a rebound against Barnesville during their boys basketball game Friday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Barnesville, Minn.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor4 / 4

    Boys

    Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 64, Barnesville 48

    BARNESVILLE, Minn.—D-G-F defeated Barnesville 64-58 in boys basketball on Thursday, Dec. 15. No other information was provided.

    Fargo Oak Grove 82, Hawley 65

    HAWLEY, Minn.—Bryce Bakkegard's game-high 24 points helped Fargo Oak Grove past Hawley 82-65 on Thursday. Andrew Christianson poured in 21 points for the Grovers.

    Donnie Loegering led the Nuggets with 17 points.

    Ada-Borup 75, Moorhead Park Christian 66

    MOORHEAD—Ada-Borup defeated Moorhead Park Christian 75-66 in boys basketball on Thursday. No other information was provided.

    Girls

    Fargo Oak Grove 53, Central Cass 29

    CASSELTON, N.D.—Amanda Roller poured in a game-high 15 points as Fargo Oak Grove topped Central Cass 53-29 in girls basketball on Thursday.

    Emily Card added 13 points in the win for the Grovers. Payton Richter paced the Squirrels with nine points.

    Explore related topics:sportsdilworth-glyndon-feltonBarnesvilleFargo Oak GrovehawleyrichlandMoorhead Park Christian
    Advertisement