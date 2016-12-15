Metro high school basketball roundups

Fargo Oak Grove 82, Hawley 65

HAWLEY, Minn.—Bryce Bakkegard's game-high 24 points helped Fargo Oak Grove past Hawley 82-65 on Thursday. Andrew Christianson poured in 21 points for the Grovers.

Donnie Loegering led the Nuggets with 17 points.

Ada-Borup 75, Moorhead Park Christian 66

MOORHEAD—Ada-Borup defeated Moorhead Park Christian 75-66 in boys basketball on Thursday. No other information was provided.

Girls

Fargo Oak Grove 53, Central Cass 29

CASSELTON, N.D.—Amanda Roller poured in a game-high 15 points as Fargo Oak Grove topped Central Cass 53-29 in girls basketball on Thursday.

Emily Card added 13 points in the win for the Grovers. Payton Richter paced the Squirrels with nine points.