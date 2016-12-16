Carew had a kidney transplant as well as the heart transplant, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Carew, 71, suffered the major heart attack while playing golf in Corona, Calif., on Sept. 20, 2015. He underwent six hours of surgery and was close to death before stabilizing for a few days but then suffered heart failure on the left side of his heart.

A suitable donor was identified and the procedure was performed at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Carew started the Heart of 29 campaign -- 29 was his jersey number during his standout career with the Twins and Angels -- to bring awareness to heart disease and help with prevention.

Carew, an 18-time All-Star, spent 12 seasons with the Twins and seven with the Angels during a career that ended in 1985. He won seven American League batting titles and was named AL MVP in 1977 when he batted .388 for the Twins.

Carew finished his career with 3,053 hits and a .328 batting average. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991.