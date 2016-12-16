Force use big first period to roll by Waterloo

Missing three games and getting 20 stitches didn't change that, as he returned to the ice Friday, Dec. 16, to lead the Force by Waterloo 4-1 at Scheels Arena.

Adams didn't remember much from what happened when he was cut with a skate except the fact it hurt.

"It was pretty painful, but it's nice to be back," Adams said. "It stunk last week not getting to be out there with the guys, but it was a good week of practice and getting two points tonight with the guys was big."

Adams made his presence known immediately, getting to the net 40 seconds into Friday's game. Waterloo goalie Robbie Beydoun made a stop on Adams, but Jacob Paganelli was there to stuff home his third goal, since joining the Force five games ago.

"Good to get a fresh start and a new sense of what's going on," Paganelli said. "I really like what they have here and we've been playing really good together. I'm happy it's working out."

Midway through the period, Shane McMahan sent a perfect pass from the left circle to Grant Meyer in front of Beydoun, and Meyer put it home to put the Force up 2-0. The Force weren't done in the first period, as 12 seconds into a 5-on-3 advantage, Odeen Tufto found Adams' 6-foot-5, 210-pound frame in front of Beydoun, and Adams slid the puck by him.

"He brings a net presence every night," Paganelli said of Adams. "He just brings it every night. When you have someone in your lineup every night that's bringing it, it goes a long way."

"He's turned into a very reliable player," Force coach Cary Eades said of Adams. "He made a big play on the first goal. First goal is important in any hockey game. He's a real steady influence. We missed him."

Waterloo scored late in the second when Bailey Conger found the stick of Hunter Lellig, as Lellig came out of the penalty box. Lellig was all alone against Fargo goalie Matt Murray and went top shelf to cut the Force lead to 3-1.

"We were stressed out after the second period, but we figured it out and got a win," Adams said. "Good to see the guys dial back in and get a big win."

Waterloo (14-9) would get no closer, as the Force added an empty-netter by Paganelli with 15 seconds left to shut the door. The Force (14-10) learned a lesson the three games they didn't have Adams.

"We learned that 20 people have to be pulling the rope every night," Paganelli said. "We can't just have one guy going out and scoring or one line going out and scoring. It has to be a full team effort."

FIRST PERIOD: 1, F, Paganelli (Adams), 0:40. 2, F, Meyer (McMahan), 11:46. 3, F, Adams (Tufto, Graham), 18:20, pp.

SECOND

PERIOD: 4, W, Lellig (Conger), 18:08.

THIRD PERIOD: 5, F, Paganelli (Graham, Johnson), 19:45, empty net.

SAVES: W,

Beydoun 11-4-13—28. F, Murray 7-8-5—20

A: 2,568