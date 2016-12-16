Metro high school girls basketball roundups

Anna Astrup led the Spartans with 12 points. Grace Geffre poured in 19 points and Raegan Linster added seven rebounds.

Fargo Shanley 56, Wahpeton 47

FARGO—Fargo Shanley defeated Wahpeton 56-47 in EDC girls basketball on Friday.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 74, Pelican Rapids 56

GLYNDON, Minn.—Natalie Steichen scored 24 points and Katlyn Brenna added 15 more as D-G-F defeated Pelican Rapids 74-56 on Friday.

Grace Steichen added eight points in the win for the Rebels.

Adriana Torres paced the Vikings with 20 points.

Devils Lake 72, Fargo South 44

FARGO—Jessica Mertens paced Devils Lake with 72 points as the Firebirds topped Fargo South 72-44 on Friday. Kierstenn Aguilar led the Bruins with 11 points.

Anna Brakke and Brooklyn Klein each added nine points in the loss.

Grand Forks Central 56, West Fargo Sheyenne 52

WEST FARGO—Grand Forks Central defeated West Fargo Sheyenne 56-52 in an EDC matchup on Friday.

Grand Forks Red River 94, West Fargo 89 (OT)

WEST FARGO—Grand Forks Red River slipped past West Fargo 94-89 in OT in girls basketball on Friday.

Moorhead Park Christian 50,Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 48

MOORHEAD—Karley Motschenbacher recorded a triple-double with 11 points, 11 steals and 10 rebounds as Moorhead Park Christian came from behind to top Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 50-48 on Friday.

Ashley Hansen tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds and Allyson Kangas added 10 points.

Sioux Falls Washington 64, Moorhead 46

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Sioux Falls Washington defeated Moorhead 64-46 on Friday.