    Metro high school boys basketball roundups

    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:47 p.m.
    Fargo Davies 64, Fargo North 63

    FARGO—Jake Paper's layup in the final seconds helped push Fargo Davies past Fargo North 64-63 in an Eastern Dakota Conference boys basketball matchup on Friday, Dec. 16. North's Siman Sem poured in a game-high 27 points in the loss.

    Matt Veit led the Eagles with 20 points.

    Devils Lake 77, Fargo South 57

    DEVILS LAKE, N.D.—Devils Lake defeated Fargo South 77-57 on Friday.

    Fargo Shanley 50, Wahpeton 27

    FARGO—Fargo Shanley picked up an EDC win over Wahpeton 50-27 on Friday.

    Grand Forks Red River 71, West Fargo 59

    GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Austin Slaughter scored 21 points as Grand Forks Red River defeated West Fargo 71-59 in EDC play on Friday.

    Joe Pistorius tallied a game-high 25 points and six rebounds in the loss for the Packers.

    West Fargo Sheyenne 78, Grand Forks Central 49

    GRAND FORKS, N.D.—West Fargo Sheyenne defeated Grand Forks Central 78-49 on Friday.

    Moorhead Park Christian 64, Richland 53

    COLFAX, N.D.—Steele Senske poured in 40 points in Park Christian's 64-53 win over Richland on Friday. No other information was provided.

