Metro high school boys basketball roundups

Matt Veit led the Eagles with 20 points.

Devils Lake 77, Fargo South 57

DEVILS LAKE, N.D.—Devils Lake defeated Fargo South 77-57 on Friday.

Fargo Shanley 50, Wahpeton 27

FARGO—Fargo Shanley picked up an EDC win over Wahpeton 50-27 on Friday.

Grand Forks Red River 71, West Fargo 59

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Austin Slaughter scored 21 points as Grand Forks Red River defeated West Fargo 71-59 in EDC play on Friday.

Joe Pistorius tallied a game-high 25 points and six rebounds in the loss for the Packers.

West Fargo Sheyenne 78, Grand Forks Central 49

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—West Fargo Sheyenne defeated Grand Forks Central 78-49 on Friday.

Moorhead Park Christian 64, Richland 53

COLFAX, N.D.—Steele Senske poured in 40 points in Park Christian's 64-53 win over Richland on Friday. No other information was provided.