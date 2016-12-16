Metro high school boys basketball roundups
Fargo Davies 64, Fargo North 63
FARGO—Jake Paper's layup in the final seconds helped push Fargo Davies past Fargo North 64-63 in an Eastern Dakota Conference boys basketball matchup on Friday, Dec. 16. North's Siman Sem poured in a game-high 27 points in the loss.
Matt Veit led the Eagles with 20 points.
Devils Lake 77, Fargo South 57
DEVILS LAKE, N.D.—Devils Lake defeated Fargo South 77-57 on Friday.
Fargo Shanley 50, Wahpeton 27
FARGO—Fargo Shanley picked up an EDC win over Wahpeton 50-27 on Friday.
Grand Forks Red River 71, West Fargo 59
GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Austin Slaughter scored 21 points as Grand Forks Red River defeated West Fargo 71-59 in EDC play on Friday.
Joe Pistorius tallied a game-high 25 points and six rebounds in the loss for the Packers.
West Fargo Sheyenne 78, Grand Forks Central 49
GRAND FORKS, N.D.—West Fargo Sheyenne defeated Grand Forks Central 78-49 on Friday.
Moorhead Park Christian 64, Richland 53
COLFAX, N.D.—Steele Senske poured in 40 points in Park Christian's 64-53 win over Richland on Friday. No other information was provided.