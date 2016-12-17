Vikings officially activate RB Peterson from IR

Peterson returned to practice this week after he was designated for return from IR on Wednesday. The Vikings had a 21-day window for evaluation before making the decision.

Sunday's game will be three months to the day that Peterson suffered a torn meniscus against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 on Sept. 18. He underwent surgery the following week on Sept. 22 and began rehabbing with the goal of returning this season.

Peterson said Friday he made the decision to play Sunday after talking with coach Mike Zimmer, running backs coach Kevin Stefanski and the Vikings' athletic training staff.

"I was able to come to the conclusion, talking to the head coach, my position coach and the training staff, that I'm going to go," Peterson said.

The Vikings' all-time leading rusher has 11,725 yards and 97 touchdowns on 2,412 carries. He has won the league rushing title three times.

The 31-year-old Peterson enters the final three weeks of the season with 50 yards on 31 carries in the first two weeks of the season.

"I'm extremely hungry to get out there and help these guys win. That's what it's all about," Peterson said this week. "That's why I do it. It's not for yards or anything like that. It's for the guys in this locker room, the sweat during training camp and OTAs. We're brothers, we're family. We spend so much time with each other, even more than with family."

After a 5-0 start, the Vikings improved to 7-6 after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 25-16 last Sunday and enter Week 15 two games behind the Detroit Lions in the NFC North and one game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the second wild-card spot.

The Vikings placed defensive tackle Toby Johnson on waivers in order to free up a roster spot for Peterson.

Johnson was signed to the 53-man roster on Monday after spending the earlier part of the season on Minnesota's practice squad. He went undrafted out of Georgia.