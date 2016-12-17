Bison men leveling out the roller coaster from a week ago

In a span of nine days, NDSU went from enduring a lopsided home loss to the University of North Dakota to doing the same thing to the Fighting Hawks in Grand Forks on Friday night with an 87-70 win. And that came two days after a stirring second-half comeback to defeat UC Davis.

The Bison altered their lineup rotation, moving center Dexter Werner to the sixth man role he mastered so well last season. He's averaged 16.5 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 74 percent in the last four games. Werner is a veteran presence for a young team that now has just one senior starter in guard Carlin Dupree.

"We're young and I've said all along there's not much room for error," said head coach Dave Richman. "I think we're starting to understand the urgency we need to compete with not only in games but in practice."

It didn't help the Bison face UND the first time after a week road trip that took them from Missouri to Ohio to North Carolina. The Bison trailed Davis by double digits in the second half before making rallying for a 74-70 victory.

It did help that starting guard Paul Miller shelved a shooting slump in the latter stages against the Aggies, something he carried over to the UND game with 22 points. And Richman said the guard play of Dupree and Khy Kabellis has been better in the last week.

"Carlin had his best two games and Khy is finally getting back into a rhythm and a groove," Richman said.

NDSU, 8-4, hits the road for a Tuesday game at the University of Arkansas before starting Summit League play Dec. 28 at South Dakota State.

Richman said he expected his team to go through some ups and downs in November and December, although that doesn't make the downs any easier to accept.

"Unfortunately we experienced some of the things we expected," he said. "We knew that there would be some roller coasters. What we're trying to do is keep the highs high and the lows to not as low as they've been."

Case in point, true freshman guard Tyson Ward and redshirt freshman forward Deng Geu. Ward started the rally in the Davis game with a couple of 3-pointers and hit a big trey against UND. Geu had a productive six points and five rebounds in 16 minutes.

"They've made some mistakes but they've also made some big plays," Richman said. "We're finding ways to win and that's pretty exciting."