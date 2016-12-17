Vikings know what they need to do: win out

The Vikings (7-6) have zero margin for error as they prepare to play host to the Indianapolis Colts (6-7) on Sunday at U.S Bank Stadium.

In the NFC North, they trail first-place Detroit by two games but need to win out and have the Lions lose their final three games to retain the division crown because the Vikings would lose the head-to-head tiebreaker. They are one game behind Tampa Bay (8-5) for a wild-card spot but trail the Buccaneers in the conference record tiebreaker.

Lose to the Colts and it will take all the algorithms in Minnesota to determine a path to the postseason. A win buys them another week of survival entering what could be a pivotal Dec. 24 game against Green Bay at Lambeau Field.

"That's the best way to go," said defensive tackle Linval Joseph, who won Super Bowl XLVI with the New York Giants. "Can't hold nothing back. It's all in front of you. This is what you want. It's fun to me because I've been there before. You strap up, put it all on the line because that's what this moment is."

Coach Mike Zimmer said Friday there was no need to frame this week's narrative or waste energy scoreboard watching Sunday.

"Most of the time I don't even know who plays who, to be honest, until I look at the (final) scores throughout the league," he said. "If we don't win, it doesn't matter."

Leave it to 14-year veteran cornerback Terence Newman to offer bring the 35,000-foot perspective.

"If you view one game bigger than the other then you're in the wrong business," he said. "You want to win every game. The way I look at the game, they're all important to me. The games we lost early, we wouldn't be in this situation if we didn't lose them."

No use fretting about losing six of seven following a 5-0 start.

"What would you recommend we do? Play harder?" Newman said. "You can't play harder. If you can say you'll play harder that means you weren't playing hard in the first place. When you try to make things happen, bad things happen. When you press, you do things you're not supposed to do."

The Vikings have the advantage of playing two of their final three games at U.S. Bank Stadium, where they are 4-2 so far in their return indoors. Weather no longer is a story line in Minnesota with most of the country in an arctic deep freeze.

Zimmer is banking on a rowdy crowd to make it tough on the Colts.

"It'll be nice and cold for (fans) outside so it'll be nice to get them in there, get loud, have a few cocktails, have some fun." he said. "Am I supposed to say that?"

Briefly

The Vikings on Saturday activated running back Adrian Peterson, who is expected to play Sunday after missing three months because of a torn meniscus, and waived defensive tackle Toby Johnson.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.