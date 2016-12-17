Pollard rattled home his second free throw to lift the Wolves to a 118-117 victory against Minnesota State Moorhead in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's basketball before 902 fans.

"When it was rattling around I kind of had a heart attack for a second because I thought it was going to bounce out," Pollard said with a smile.

The Dragons (9-2, 5-1 NSIC) had their eight-game winning streak snapped and missed a chance to sweep the season series against Northern State. MSUM edged the Wolves 93-92 on a Tanner Kretchman 3-pointer at the buzzer in the first meeting.

Saturday, the Wolves scored the final five points in the second overtime to rally for victory.

"Northern State is a very good basketball team and they hit some big shots at some big moments," Dragons head coach Chad Walthall said. "We had our chances."

The Dragons held a 117-116 lead in the closing moments of the second overtime. Northern State senior Mack Arvidson missed a 17-foot jumper with a few seconds remaining. Pollard tried to grab the rebound, but the ball was knocked away and Dragons senior Aaron Lien was called for a foul with 0.5 seconds remaining.

"I've been in it for 25 years and I've never seen something like that in a situation like that," Walthall said.

Pollard went to the line for two shots and swished the first before making the second shot for a 118-117 lead. After a timeout, the Dragons had a desperation pass the length of the court, but were unable to get a shot off as the final buzzer sounded.

"They just made one more play," Lien said. "The thing is you try not to look at the last play because you can say there's a hundred other plays out there that we could have made."

The Dragons got career highs from both Lien and Kretchman. Kretchman scored 41 points on 11-for-20 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Lien poured in 36 points on 12-for-20 shooting from the floor.

The Dragons had the final shot at the end of regulation and the first overtime, but were unable to convert in each situation. Kretchman drove to the basket and missed a contested layup at the end of regulation. Freshman guard Johnny Beeninga missed a 3-pointer at the end of the first overtime.

"Northern beat us and they are a very good basketball team," Walthall said. "I was proud of our effort. In a game like that, you can't really say it's any one thing because we had opportunities. They had their opportunities."

The Dragons took a 115-110 lead after Lien sank two free throws with 1:42 to play in the second overtime. The Wolves countered by scoring eight of the next 10 points. Arvidson drained a 3-pointer that cut the Dragons lead to 117-116 with 50 seconds to play. The Wolves forced a turnover on the ensuing possession to set the stage for Pollard's heroics.

"This was really big. They're a really good program," Pollard said. "This is a good confidence booster."

The teams combined to shoot 79 foul shots and sink 24 3-pointers. The Wolves made 30 of 36 free throws, while the Dragons were 33 of 43 from the foul line. Northern State had three players score at least 20 points. Arvidson led the way with 30, while Ian Smith and Pollard added 21 and 20, respectively.

"Sometimes teams are just in the zone and it's tough to get stops," Lien said. "That is a great basketball team. You've got to give them a lot of credit."

The Dragons host Mayville State on Monday, Dec. 19, in a nonconference game. Their next conference matchup is a home game against Minnesota State-Mankato on Dec. 30.

"We're still 5-1 in the conference and we've got a lot of season ahead of us," Lien said.

NORTHERN STATE (8-4, 4-2 NSIC): Decker 2-4 0-0 4, Carter 1-5 3-5 5, Smith 8-13 4-4 21, Arvidson 8-17 8-8 30, Pollard 5-17 10-11 20, McNeary 1-3 0-0 3, Elliott 0-0 0-0 0, Fries 6-9 2-2 17, King 1-2 3-4 6, Doyle 6-8 0-2 12. Totals 38-78 30-36 118.

MSUM (9-2, 5-1): Ayob 0-4 3-4 3, Nelson 2-4 0-1 4, Kretchman 11-20 12-15 41, Doss 0-5 3-4 3, Lien 12-20 8-9 36, Beeninga 3-6 0-0 7, Anderson 4-7 7-10 15, Hines 0-0 0-0 0, Park 4-4 0-0 8. Totals 36-70 33-43 117.

Half: MSUM 39, NSU 34. Regulation: MSUM 91, NSU 91. Overtime: MSUM 103, NSU 103. 3-point goals: NSU 12-27 (Decker 0-1, Smith 1-1, Arvidson 6-14, Pollard 0-3, McNeary 1-2, Fries 3-5, King 1-1), MSUM 12-28 (Ayob 0-2, Kretchman 7-11, Doss 0-3, Lien 4-8, Beeninga 1-2, Anderson 0-2). Total fouls: NSU 32, MSUM 27. Fouled out: Smith, Ayob, Anderson. Rebounds: NSU 42 (Doyle 8), MSUM 41 (Lien 7). Assists: NSU 15 (Pollard 7), MSUM 17 (Kretchman 8). Steals: NSU 5 (Arvidson 2, King 2), MSUM 5 (Kretchman 2). Turnovers: NSU 8, MSUM 7. A-902.