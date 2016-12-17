Metro high school hockey roundups

Fargo South-Shanley 7, Grafton 3

FARGO—Fargo South-Shanley defeated Grafton 7-3 in EDC boys hockey on Saturday.

GIRLS

Fargo North-South 10, Devils Lake 4

DEVILS LAKE, N.D.—Greyson Myers netted four goals and added an assist as Fargo North-South defeated Devils Lake 10-4 in girls hockey on Saturday.

Calli Forsberg led the Lakers with a hat-trick. Maria Sornsin and Anna Erickson each tallied two assists in the win.

Sartell 3, Moorhead 3 OT

MOORHEAD—Moorhead and Sartell-Sauk Rapids played to a 3-3 tie on Saturday. Marissa Herdt and Brenna Mjoness each tallied a goal and an assist for the Spuds.

Paige Schmidt had 28 stops in net for the Spuds.