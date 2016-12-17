Metro high school hockey roundups
BOYS
Fargo Davies 3, Fargo North 0
FARGO—Fargo Davies picked up 3-0 win over Fargo North in Eastern Dakota Conference boys hockey on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Fargo South-Shanley 7, Grafton 3
FARGO—Fargo South-Shanley defeated Grafton 7-3 in EDC boys hockey on Saturday.
GIRLS
Fargo North-South 10, Devils Lake 4
DEVILS LAKE, N.D.—Greyson Myers netted four goals and added an assist as Fargo North-South defeated Devils Lake 10-4 in girls hockey on Saturday.
Calli Forsberg led the Lakers with a hat-trick. Maria Sornsin and Anna Erickson each tallied two assists in the win.
Sartell 3, Moorhead 3 OT
MOORHEAD—Moorhead and Sartell-Sauk Rapids played to a 3-3 tie on Saturday. Marissa Herdt and Brenna Mjoness each tallied a goal and an assist for the Spuds.
Paige Schmidt had 28 stops in net for the Spuds.