    Metro high school hockey roundups

    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:23 p.m.

    BOYS

    Fargo Davies 3, Fargo North 0

    FARGO—Fargo Davies picked up 3-0 win over Fargo North in Eastern Dakota Conference boys hockey on Saturday, Dec. 17.

    Fargo South-Shanley 7, Grafton 3

    FARGO—Fargo South-Shanley defeated Grafton 7-3 in EDC boys hockey on Saturday.

    GIRLS

    Fargo North-South 10, Devils Lake 4

    DEVILS LAKE, N.D.—Greyson Myers netted four goals and added an assist as Fargo North-South defeated Devils Lake 10-4 in girls hockey on Saturday.

    Calli Forsberg led the Lakers with a hat-trick. Maria Sornsin and Anna Erickson each tallied two assists in the win.

    Sartell 3, Moorhead 3 OT

    MOORHEAD—Moorhead and Sartell-Sauk Rapids played to a 3-3 tie on Saturday. Marissa Herdt and Brenna Mjoness each tallied a goal and an assist for the Spuds.

    Paige Schmidt had 28 stops in net for the Spuds.

