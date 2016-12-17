Metro high school basketball roundups

GIRLS

Moorhead 78, Sioux Falls Lincoln 71

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Brooke Tonsfeldt poured in a game-high 29 points and tallied 10 rebounds as the Spuds rolled past Sioux Falls Lincoln 78-71 in girls basketball at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday.

Sam Haiby added 26 points and four assists in the win.

Fargo Oak Grove 77, Hatton-Northwood 33

HATTON, N.D.—Amanda Roller poured in a game-high 20 points as Fargo Oak Grove topped Hatton-Northwood 77-33 on Saturday.

Kelyn Johnson added 12 for the Grovers. Morgan Vaagne led Hatton-Northwood with eight points.