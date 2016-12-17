Kevin Rader caught the ball on the back of EWU linebacker Ketner Kupp for a touchdown with one second remaining, handing the Penguins (12-3) a 40-38 upset win over the third-ranked Eagles (12-2) on a frigid Saturday evening in Cheney.

The Penguins advance to play James Madison in the FCS national championship game in Frisco, Texas, on January 7.

Rader's TD pass capped off a 4:23 minute drive, in which the Penguins went 58 yards.

Trailing by 11 midway through the third quarter, the Penguins established a recipe to slow down the Eagles: Chew the clock. Youngstown State took 12:14 off the clock with a 14-play, 82-yard touchdown drive. YSU quarterback Hunter Wells connected with Alvin Bailey for an 11-yard TD pass to cap it off.

Billy Nicoe Hurst picked off Gage Gubrud, who tried to go over the top of double coverage to Shaq Hill, at the Penguins' 1-yard line to set up the scoring drive.

After forcing the Eagles into a three-and-out, YSU got the ball back with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and capped off an eight yard, 56-yard drive with Tevin McCaster's 12-yard touchdown run, his third of the game.

YSU's ground game was efficient all game, with 262 yards rushing. McCaster finished with 154, while the starter, Jody Webb, posted 101.

Despite allowing the long scoring drives, the Eagles were resilient.

Gubrud led EWU on a scoring drive, capping it off with a 1-yard touchdown run from Shaq Hill with 4:24 remaining.

The Penguins jumped out to a 7-0 lead after assembling an eight play, 62-yard scoring drive. YSU gained possession after Gubrud attempted to throw to Cooper Kupp in double coverage and was picked off by strong safety Jalyn Powell on the Eagles first drive.

Powell is starting in place of Jameel Smith, who was suspended earlier in the week and didn't make the trip to Cheney.

The Eagles responded with a nine play, 66-yard drive, but failed to capitalize after Kupp's 50-yard reception brought them to the Penguins' 7. EWU settled for a 21-yard field goal from Roldan Alcobendas.

After EWU forced a punt, Kupp fought through double coverage yet again and hauled in a 36-yard catch to put EWU at the Penguins' 6-yard line. Kupp capped it off with a 4-yard touchdown catch on a corner route, providing the Eagles a 10-7 lead, their first of the game.

On the first play of the Eagles' ensuing possession, Gubrud connected with Kendrick Bourne for an 83-yard touchdown, putting the Eagles up 17-7.

After Zak Kennedy's 42-yard field goal put YSU within seven points, the Penguins appeared to swing the momentum their way after forcing EWU to punt on its next drive.

But Alvin Bailey muffed the Penguins' punt return and Nsimba Webster recovered the ball at YSU's 32-yard line, setting up third-string running back Sam McPherson's 32-yard gadget play touchdown pass to Kupp to put the Eagles up by 14 with 2:48 remaining in the half.

But the Penguins would not relent.

YSU assembled a five play, 69-yard drive that culminated with Tevin McCaster's 20-yard touchdown, his second of the game, on a crucial 4th-and-1.

Gubrud finished with 353 yards on 18 of 33 passing and three touchdowns. He also had two interceptions. Kupp had 180 yards receiving with two touchdowns.

The Penguins outgained the Eagles 506-478 and led in time of possession 39:20 to 20:40.