The Timberwolves had played stellar defense all night against one of the NBA's best offenses. Houston set NBA records for three-point attempts (61) and makes (24) in its win over New Orleans on Friday, but Minnesota was contesting everything on the perimeter and the Rockets were ice cold.

Rockets star guard James Harden, one of two front-runners for the NBA's Most Valuable Player Award, was not playing well, shooting poorly and turning the ball over often. Minnesota had him flustered.

Yes, the Timberwolves had blown plenty of big leads late in games this season, but it couldn't happen again. Certainly not this way.

Except it did.

Houston outscored Minnesota 14-2 over the game's final 2:04, including a three-pointer from Trevor Ariza to tie the score with six seconds left. The Rockets continued their run in overtime, scoring seven of the first nine points on their way to a 111-109 win.

With the Wolves trailing by two with three seconds left in overtime, Zach LaVine grabbed the ball in the backcourt looking for a final chance to win, but officials ruled he stepped out of bounds around midcourt before he could get off a shot.

Of all the Timberwolves' gut-wrenching defeats this season, this might take the cake, and that's saying something. The loss wasted a 41-point, 15-rebound performance from Karl-Anthony Towns.

Through 26 games, Minnesota (7-19) has yet to win back-to-back games.

The Rockets (21-7) were led by the three-headed monster of Ryan Anderson (28 points), Harden (28) and Eric Gordon (20).

It looked like the Timberwolves might have turned the corner Tuesday in Chicago, when they rallied with their defense and made winning plays down the stretch to claim victory. Now, that performance merely looks like an outlier amid an ever-dissipating season.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.