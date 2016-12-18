UPDATE: Vikings humiliated by Colts, playoff hopes fade

“It drives you nuts,’’ said guard Alex Boone. “AP back, you expect a big game. We didn’t hold up our end of the bargain, and now we’re sitting here pissed as hell.’’

The Vikings (7-7) have reason to be. They’re on the verge of becoming just the sixth NFL team since 1990 to start a season 5-0 and not make the playoffs.

While their season in general has been collapsing, Sunday marked a total collapse. The offense didn’t manage a touchdown and got just 22 yards on six carries from Peterson. The defense, which came in ranked first in the NFL in points allowed and second in total defense, was ground to shreds.

“This was definitely embarrassing,’’ said cornerback Captain Munnerlyn. “I’m definitely surprised. I really can’t put into words how I feel right now. We just didn’t play well.’’

The loss eliminates the Vikings from contention in the NFC North. A win by Tampa Bay on Sunday night at Dallas would eliminate them from the wild-card race. A loss by the Buccaneers at least would keep them mathematically alive entering Saturday’s game at Green Bay.

“Very poor, lethargic, didn’t get off blocks, didn’t make tackles, busted coverage, didn’t cover people, poor on third down,’’ Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said of the debacle. “That was not a fighting performance. They were more physical than us.”

The Vikings fell behind 27-0 at halftime, meaning the Colts mostly could ignore the running game in the second half and let Sam Bradford complete a bunch of meaningless short passes. Bradford finished 32 of 42 for 291 yards, including an interception in the final minute of the first half that led to a field goal.

That was only one of numerous first-half miscues by the Vikings.

It started when nose tackle Linval Joseph was called for leverage as Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri booted a 21-yard field goal for an apparent 6-0 lead late the first quarter. With Joseph flagged for trying to leap over long snapper Matt Overton, the Colts got a first down at the Minnesota 1 and scored two plays later on a 1-yard run by Robert Turbin for a 10-0 lead.

“Tough call, man,’’ Joseph said. “I tried to jump straight and (Colts players) were real, real low.’’

It was 17-0 after Colts quarterback Andrew Luck threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Erik Swoope in the second quarter. Soon, though, the Vikings had a flicker of hope.

Peterson looked like his old self when he rumbled for 13 yards to the Indianapolis 9. But the old Peterson also was known for his fumbling, and the ball was stripped by safety Mike Adams.

“Definitely not what we envisioned coming into this game,’’ Peterson said. “To give up that fumble killed the momentum. It was rough. … (Adams) made a great play. … It was a poor job by me with ball security.”

Adams’ strip led to a 6-yard TD run by Turbin and a 24-0 lead with 41 seconds left in the half. That drive was significantly helped out by an offside penalty on Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen on third and 5 at the 50.

Then Bradford was picked off by Adams at the Minnesota 36. That led to a 50-yard field goal by Vinatieri on the final play of the half.

“I was probably just being greedy,’’ Bradford said. “I forced it, and I just can’t do that.”

Bradford called Sunday “about as tough and about as ugly as it gets.’’ It sure was.

The Vikings were outgained 281 yards to 69 in the first half and had two first downs to Indianapolis’ 21. Even in a second half that was all garbage time, Minnesota could get nothing more than field goals of 32 and 51 yards by Kai Forbath.

Luck completed 21 of 28 passes for 250 yards, also throwing a 50-yard score to Phillip Dorsett on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 34-3 lead. The Colts (7-7) rolled up 411 yards of total offense, including Frank Gore running for 101 on 26 carries.

“When you have a guy like AP (back), you get up for it,’’ Gore sad. “I love competition.’’

Gore is 33, two years older than Peterson. Peterson marveled at his play, saying he had “to tip my hat to him.’’

Peterson was hurt Sept. 18 against Green Bay and had surgery Sept. 22. He announced Friday that he would return against the Colts.

“I didn’t imagine this happening,’’ Peterson said. “We’re just going to continue to fight.’’

That also was the word from Zimmer. He is looking at the Packers game and the Jan. 1 finale against Chicago as a chance for the Vikings to show what they’re made of.

“I just told (the players) that I want to find the guys that are going to fight,’’ Zimmer said. “So, if they’re not going to fight, they’re going to get their butt out.’’

When it comes to the playoffs, the Vikings are all but out. They’re likely to join the 1993 New Orleans Saints, 2003 Vikings, 2009 Denver Broncos, 2009 New York Giants and 2015 Atlanta Falcons as the only NFL teams since 1990 to start 5-0 and not make the postseason.