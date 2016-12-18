Bradley, 50, finished 14-48 in three-plus seasons with the Jaguars (2-12), who dropped their ninth consecutive game on Sunday.

The Minnesota native spent four seasons as defensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks (2009-12) and began his NFL coaching career as a defensive quality control assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2006. Bradley worked for two seasons as Buccaneers linebackers coach.

After graduating from Zumbrota High School in southeast Minnesota, Bradley played his college football at North Dakota State University from 1984 to 1988, where he was a free safety and punter. In 1988, he helped the Bison win the NCAA Division II Football Championship.

Bradley earned bachelor's degrees in business administration in 1989 and physical education in 1990 from NDSU and then a master's degree in athletic administration in 1992.

Bradley was a graduate assistant coach for the Bison in 1990 and 1991. He then went to Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo., where he was the defensive coordinator from 1992 to 1995 and spent four months as the team's head coach from December 1995 to March 1996.

The NDSU grad returned to NDSU in 1996 and coached in many positions including defensive coordinator, linebackers coach, and assistant head coach to Bob Babich and Craig Bohl through 2005.

"I thanked Gus Bradley today for his commitment to the Jacksonville Jaguars over the past four seasons," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said. "As anyone close to our team knows, Gus gave his staff and players literally everything he had. Our players competed for Gus and I know they have great respect for him, as do I.

"Gus also represented the Jaguars, the Jacksonville community and the NFL in nothing less than a first-class manner as our head coach. That counts for a lot. It is unfortunately evident that we must make a change. I thought it would be best to do it immediately after today's result so Gus can step away, relax and regroup with his family during the Christmas and holiday season."

Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell will name an interim coach on Monday. According to published reports, Bradley flew back to Jacksonville on the team plane.

"Dave Caldwell agreed and will now be charged with exploring all options to hire the best head coach possible to lead what I feel is an extremely talented team and reward a very loyal and patient fan base in Jacksonville," Khan said.

The only coach with a worse winning percentage with at least 50 games coached in NFL history is Bert Bell, who was 10-46-2 with the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers from 1936 to 1941.

Jacksonville's record over the past four seasons is tied with the Cleveland Browns for the worst in the NFL.

The Jaguars entered the 2016 season with high hopes for a run at the playoffs, but quarterback Blake Bortles struggled and it was evident early that the franchise was headed for another lost season. The team's last win was Oct. 16 when Jacksonville defeated the Chicago Bears 17-16.

The Jaguars went 4-12 and 3-13 in Bradley's first two seasons as head coach before improving to 5-11 last year.

Bradley's contract ran through the 2017 season.