Sid Hartman breaks hip, sidelined from column, radio show

Hartman, 96, will be on hiatus from his column beginning Monday, the newspaper said. He was absent from the Sports Huddle radio show Sunday.

Mona said Sunday on WCCO that Hartman was on his way to a birthday party Friday night when he slipped and fell on ice.

"Being Sid — the guy was once hit by a car and went to a Timberwolves game afterward — Sid got up and went to the birthday party," Mona said on the radio. "(He) gave a little talk, did a solo, as I understand, of 'Happy Birthday,' got back in the car and started to not feel so good."

Hartman was transported to the hospital for a 2 1/2-hour surgery Saturday and he was resting Sunday, Mona said.

Hartman started his influential newspaper career as a paper boy in 1929, according to autobiography "Sid! The Sports Legends, the Inside Scoops, and the Close Personal Friends." After attending Minneapolis North High School, he worked in circulation for the Minneapolis Tribune before losing the job at age 21 in 1941.

After a stint as a vacuum salesman, Hartman began writing a column called "Hartman's Roundup" for the Minneapolis Times in 1946. He soon moved over to the Tribune and was assigned to cover the Gophers and write a column.

Hartman has co-hosted the Sports Huddle with Mona since 1981. He has been honored by many teams for his long career.