Arkansas goes for 7 in row when it hosts Bison

Hannahs, the Razorbacks' leading scorer, was shuffled into a reserve role four games ago after struggling mightily with his 3-point shot—and he has responded by making 10-of-22 attempts from long range over the past four games—all Arkansas victories.

"I just go out there and hoop," Hannahs told reporters earlier this month. "These buckets are coming whether they are off the bench or starting. That's how I look at it." The Razorbacks are coming off an impressive 77-74 triumph over rival Texas last time out and are in fine form with SEC play kicking off in just over a week. North Dakota State has won three of four since dropping a one-sided decision to then-No. 7 Xavier.

ABOUT NORTH DAKOTA STATE (8-4): Junior guard Paul Miller leads the Bison in scoring (12.6) after recording 39 total points in consecutive victories over UC Davis and North Dakota, but is still well short of the 15.3 he averaged a season ago - due in large part to his 25.5 percent success rate from 3-point range. Senior forward Dexter Werner has been red-hot, averaging 16.5 points and 9.5 rebounds over his last four outings while shooting 74.3 percent from the floor in that stretch. North Dakota State is shooting 47.7 percent from the field overall and just 31.9 percent from deep.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (9-1): Hannahs (16.2 points per game) acknowledges that shifting to a bench role helped him relax, telling reporters: "I just tried to stop thinking about it, even though it was impossible to stop thinking about it because I was watching so many misses. That kind of keeps you up at night." His contributions helped the Razorbacks' bench outscore Texas' reserves by a 30-4 margin. Arkansas has won the bench scoring battle in nine consecutive games, and its reserves have outscored the opposition 100-24 over the previous three games.

TIP-INS

1. Hannahs has reached double figures in scoring in 17 consecutive games.

2. Arkansas went 29-for-31 from the foul line against Texas and its 93.5 percent success rate was the 10th-best single-game performance in school history.

3. North Dakota State allows just 64.8 points per game, good for 53rd in Division I entering the week.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 74, North Dakota State 70