Playing Adrian Peterson not much of a financial risk

Peterson, 31, returned Sunday against Indianapolis after missing 11 games with a torn meniscus in his right knee. If he were to suffer a serious injury in either of the final two games, the Vikings would not be required to pay him more than $1.15 million next year.

Peterson is under contract for $18 million in 2017, but it’s all but certain he won’t end up playing for that amount. Minnesota could release him in March and owe him nothing or it could sign him to a renegotiated deal.

Peterson said he plans to play Saturday at Green Bay even though the Vikings have just a microscopic chance to make the playoffs. He has not committed to the Jan. 1 regular-season finale against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium.

If Peterson were to suffer a serious injury against the Packers or Bears, a salary-cap expert explained Monday why the Vikings would be limited in what they might have to pay him.

“The only guarantee, and every player has this in the NFL, so it’s not specific to him, is an injury-protection payment,’’ said Jason Fitzgerald, who runs the website OverTheCap.com.

“The basics of it are that if you have a multi-year contract and can’t play (at some point) in the final game because of injury, and you are cut the following season due to being injured, then a portion of your salary will be protected.

“That amount is the lesser of 50 percent of the player’s (seasonal base salary) or $1.15 million. So for Peterson, that would be an extra $1.15 million to release him if he sustained a serious injury. The rest of his contract would not be protected.’’

Peterson was on the field for Sunday’s game against the Colts for just 12 plays. In a 34-6 loss, he carried six times for 22 yards, and lost a fumble in the second quarter.

“There were some runs he probably needed to do a little bit better, and there were some times where there wasn’t much there,’’ Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Monday.