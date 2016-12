Greg Madia of the Daily News-Record in Harrisonburg, Va., joined 970 WDAY’s “Mike McFeely Show” on Tuesday to discuss the news that James Madison University had seven football players suspended before its game against North Dakota State last week.

Mike McFeely is a WDAY (970 AM) radio host and a columnist for The Forum. You can respond to Mike's columns by listening to AM-970 from 8:30-11 a.m. weekdays.

Have a comment to share about a story? Letters to the editor should include author’s name, address and phone number. Generally, letters should be no longer than 250 words. All letters are subject to editing. Send to letters@forumcomm.com

(701) 241-5215