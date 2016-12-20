No. 2 Davies holds off Grand Forks Red River

He must've really enjoyed the final three minutes of Tuesday's matchup with Grand Forks Red River because the Eagles were all over the offensive glass in their 60-54 win over Red River.

"We knew we had to grind it this game," said Paper, who finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. "We were up against a really good team. We knew we had to lock down."

That's exactly what Davies (5-0) did in the final minutes of the game. The Eagles held a 51-49 lead in a second half that featured each team having an answer for the other. Davies was able to get two offensive rebounds with Tyrell Setness getting a putback to push the lead to 53-49.

Davies forced a shot clock violation on the ensuing Red River (4-2) possession, and Paper's offensive rebound led to an Andy Baer floater to push the lead to 55-49 with 1 minute, 13 seconds to go.

"The old adage is defense wins games," Davies coach Bart Manson said. "That definitely played into our favor tonight. Our defense was great down the stretch. Typically, in most years, we've been a high offensive team that scored a lot of points. We haven't done it this year. We've had to do things defensively this year. I was really proud of our kids to get the stops that we needed down the stretch."

From the three-minute mark until there was 40.3 seconds left, Davies held Red River scoreless. Tyler Enerson's 3-pointer made things interesting, cutting the lead to 57-52 with 40.3 seconds left, but an offensive rebound from Paper off a missed free throw kept the ball on their side of the court until Red River hit a shot with the game already in hand.

"We pride ourselves on defense," Paper said. "Offense has been a little slow lately. We knew they had really good players that could shoot, so we had to get our hands up and stop the dribble when they got in there."

Red River took a 32-31 lead into halftime, but Davies opened the second half with a 10-1 run. Austin Slaughter responded for Red River, answering the run with a 9-1 run of his own to tie the game. There was no real separation from there until the final three minutes.

"I think the biggest thing that you take early in the season in close games, you take situations out," Manson said. "Hopefully, from those end-of-the-game situations you can learn from and get better during the course of the year. I'm just really proud of our kids tonight. Great team win."

Halftime: RR 32, FD 31

RED RIVER: Toe 14, Robertson 8, Slaughter 17, Benefield 5, Enerson 10.

DAVIES: Veit 14, Klabo 11, Baer 4, Setness 6, Paper 17, Stenseth 4, Anderson 4.